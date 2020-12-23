Three Keys: Cavaliers vs. Hornets

Key: Buzz Around Town 1 of 3 Not that anyone’s counting, but it’s been 287 days since the Cavaliers last took the court for a regular season game. The wait is over as the Wine & Gold host the Hornets on Wednesday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. After going 2-2 in the preseason, the Cavaliers are still trying to get healthy heading into the first half of this year’s 72-game schedule – and will be without several key figures in the opener, including Kevin Love, Matthew Dellavedova, Kevin Porter Jr. and Dante Exum. The young Hornets went 1-3 in the preseason and come to town relatively healthy, with Gordon Hayward on pace to play after sustaining a broken finger on December 14. These two squads split their two meetings last year, both played in Cleveland. (The Cavaliers were leaving for Charlotte the day the 2019-20 season was halted.) In the Wine & Gold’s December 18th win, Collin Sexton led the squad with 23 points. Tonight’s meeting is the only one between these two in the season’s first half. The Cavaliers hit the road after the Christmas holiday for a quick Saturday stop in Detroit before returning for the second half of the back-to-back on Sunday night in Cleveland, welcoming Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and the Sixers.

Key: Freshman Class 2 of 3 Whether they’re in the starting lineups or not, fans will be watching for each team’s prized rookie on Wednesday night. Isaac Okoro took the standard route to reach his NBA dream – standing out in his single season at Auburn after a prolific prep career in Atlanta. The 19-year-old was the No. 5 overall pick last November and has been even better than advertised throughout the preseason – tallying double-figures in the first three games before running out of steam in the fourth. Okoro drew raves from his teammates during Camp and the preseason. He’s already conducting himself like a pro, and he’s played like one – making an immediate splash with the game-saving stop on one and scoring the game-winning bucket on the other in a thrilling win over Indiana. The young man, nicknamed “Ice” for his cool demeanor, notched 16 of his 18 points in the fourth quarter of that victory. LaMelo Ball took an indirect route to the pros – traveling the country, then the globe before landing in Charlotte as the No. 3 overall pick last month. Ball was equally impressive in the preseason, most notably in Charlotte’s win over the Magic in their third game – finishing with 18 points on 7-for-17 shooting, including 4-of-9 from deep to go with five assists. And in terms of assists, most hoops fans have already seen some of Ball’s highlight reel dimes in the preseason. If they haven’t, they’re likely starting to tonight.