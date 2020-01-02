Three Keys: Cavaliers vs. Hornets

Key: In With the New 1 of 3 Tonight’s two combatants come into the new year with different outlooks. The Cavaliers have won four of their last six and are looking to build on that as 2020 begins. The Hornets have dropped six straight and hope to leave December’s misery on other side of the calendar. The Wine & Gold dropped a one-sided decision to the shorthanded World Champs on Tuesday night in Toronto – falling behind by double-digits during a sloppy second quarter and unable to rally from there. Despite being down three rotation players, the Raptors still managed to can 17 triples and put up 117 points. Cleveland went 1-2 on their recent roadie, but can now settle in for a well-earned four-game homestand. The Hornets had won four of five before suffering a two-point loss to the Cavaliers on December 18 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse – and they’ve dropped every contest since, including a 17-point loss to the Celtics on New Year’s Eve at the Hive. Charlotte – which fell 10 games under 500 with the loss – shot under 40 percent and was beaten up on the boards by the surging Celtics. The Cavaliers have dominated Charlotte over the years – winners of 15 of the last 19 meetings, including nine of the last 10 here in Cleveland. The Wine & Gold are also an NBA-best 12-3 in the first game of a new calendar year since the start of the 2004-05 season – topping Brooklyn and Dallas, who’ve gone 11-4 over that span.

Key: Shooting Stars 2 of 3 The last time these two teams faced off, the Cavaliers looked like they would cruise to the finish line – leading by a dozen with just under three minutes to play. Instead, Cleveland barely got out with the win, with Terry Rozier scoring 19 of his game-high 35 points in the fourth quarter, his potential game-winning triple rattling out in the closing seconds. On the night, the Youngstown native went 12-of-27 from the floor, including 7-of-15 from long-distance. And through first part of his first full season in Charlotte, the man they call “Scary Terry” is having a career year – averaging personal highs in almost all statistical categories. So far this season, Rozier has nine 20-point outings and has gone for 30-plus twice – including his season-high showing three weeks ago in Cleveland. On Thursday night, Rozier will lock horns with another guard who can score in bunches, taking on the Young Bull – who’s topped the 20-point plateau in six of his last nine outings, including a 23-point effort the last time these teams met. In that contest, Sexton – who averaged 20.3 points per on Cleveland’s recent three-game trip – drilled his first eight field goal attempts, the first Cavalier to do since Kyrie Irving connected on his first 10 in 2016. In his previous meeting against the Hornets, late last season, Sexton finished with 18 points and a career-best 10 assists.