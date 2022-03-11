Keys to the Game: Cavaliers at Heat

Heat Check

Even with another spate of recent injuries, the Wine & Gold have gotten back into a rhythm – and they’ll need to be locked in again when they look to make it three straight, rolling into Miami for a Friday night meeting with the Heat.

The Cavaliers (38-27) tipped off a three-game road trip with a clutch victory on Tuesday night in Indiana – earning the season sweep with a wild one, surging back early in the fourth quarter and holding off a Pacers rally late. Darius Garland was simply unstoppable down the stretch as Cleveland won its second straight after dropping six of seven.

The Heat (44-23) took a three-TD beatdown on their own floor two nights ago at the hands of Phoenix, but they’ve still won 12 of 16 since the start of February and maintain a 2.0-game lead over the Bucks for the top spot in the East.

In Tuesday’s win, Garland notched 21 of his career-high 41 points in the fourth quarter – including a pair of huge free throws with 14 seconds to play – going 14-for-26 from the floor overall, including 4-of-9 from deep, adding a game-high 13 assists in the win. It was the All-Star guard’s third straight double-double.

Rookie Evan Mobley moved over to the center spot – recently vacated by All-Star Jarrett Allen, who suffered a fractured middle finger on his left hand in Sunday’s win over Toronto – and notched a double-double of his own, finishing with 22 points, a game-high 12 boards and a career-best five steals.

The Cavs have now gone 13-4 in games which Mobley’s doubled-up.

Lauri Markkanen had another strong outing, chipping in with 21 points and five boards – his second straight topping the 20-point plateau.

Miami had its three-game win streak halted on Wednesday night. Cameron Payne, JaVale McGee and DeAndre Ayton each doubled-up for the Suns and Devin Booker led all scorers with 23 points. Only three Heat players scored in double figures, led by Duncan Robinson’s 22 points.

The Cavaliers haven’t won back-to-back games in Miami since the 2009-10 season, the last year Cleveland swept the season series.

The Wine & Gold close out the roadie tomorrow night in Chicago before returning home for a favorable home schedule to close out the month – beginning with a five-game homestand that tips off on Monday night against the Clippers.