Keys to the Game: Cavaliers at Heat

Even with another spate of recent injuries, the Wine & Gold have gotten back into a rhythm – and they’ll need to be locked in again when they look to make it three straight, rolling into Miami for a Friday night meeting with the Heat.
The Cavaliers (38-27) tipped off a three-game road trip with a clutch victory on Tuesday night in Indiana – earning the season sweep with a wild one, surging back early in the fourth quarter and holding off a Pacers rally late. Darius Garland was simply unstoppable down the stretch as Cleveland won its second straight after dropping six of seven.
The Heat (44-23) took a three-TD beatdown on their own floor two nights ago at the hands of Phoenix, but they’ve still won 12 of 16 since the start of February and maintain a 2.0-game lead over the Bucks for the top spot in the East.
In Tuesday’s win, Garland notched 21 of his career-high 41 points in the fourth quarter – including a pair of huge free throws with 14 seconds to play – going 14-for-26 from the floor overall, including 4-of-9 from deep, adding a game-high 13 assists in the win. It was the All-Star guard’s third straight double-double.
Rookie Evan Mobley moved over to the center spot – recently vacated by All-Star Jarrett Allen, who suffered a fractured middle finger on his left hand in Sunday’s win over Toronto – and notched a double-double of his own, finishing with 22 points, a game-high 12 boards and a career-best five steals.
The Cavs have now gone 13-4 in games which Mobley’s doubled-up.
Lauri Markkanen had another strong outing, chipping in with 21 points and five boards – his second straight topping the 20-point plateau.
Miami had its three-game win streak halted on Wednesday night. Cameron Payne, JaVale McGee and DeAndre Ayton each doubled-up for the Suns and Devin Booker led all scorers with 23 points. Only three Heat players scored in double figures, led by Duncan Robinson’s 22 points.
The Cavaliers haven’t won back-to-back games in Miami since the 2009-10 season, the last year Cleveland swept the season series.
The Wine & Gold close out the roadie tomorrow night in Chicago before returning home for a favorable home schedule to close out the month – beginning with a five-game homestand that tips off on Monday night against the Clippers.
The Wine & Gold have taken both meetings against the Heat this season, both in early December and each by double-digits. First, the Cavs snapped Miami’s home streak which had extended 21 games and dated back to January 2010 – leading by as many as 31 points in the second half and cruising to the 26-point win. Less than two weeks later at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Kevin Love scored 23 points after intermission as Cleveland pulled away late for the 105-94 win.
Miami still leads the all-time regular season series, 73-48, and these two teams have never played in the postseason – one of three Eastern Conference franchises the Cavs have yet to face, along with Charlotte and Milwaukee.
The all-time single-game rebounding leader in the series for Cleveland is LeBron James, who grabbed 17 boards in a Cavs loss in Miami in 2017, with Dion Waiters leading the Heat with 29 points. The Heat’s all-time rebound leader, with 24 boards back in 1991, is Rony Seikaly. Hot Rod Williams doubled-up with 18 points and 16 boards off the bench in the Cavs loss.
There aren’t many connections on the floor between these two combatants, other than Evan Mobley and Dewayne Dedmon (USC) along with P.J. Tucker and Jarrett Allen (Texas) as shared alumni.
Heat assistant Chris Quinn – a Dublin, Ohio native who was runner-up for the state’s Mr. Basketball honors twice to LeBron – spent the last seven games of his NBA playing career with the Cavaliers in 2012-13, tallying 78 total minutes with the Wine & Gold. Cavaliers assistant Antonio Lang played in six games for the Heat in the 1997-98 season before returning to Cleveland the following year to wrap up his NBA playing career.