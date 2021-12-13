Keys to the Game: Cavaliers vs. Heat

Heat Wave

The young Cavaliers try to stay hot and run their win streak to four games – welcoming a team they hammered on their home floor less than two weeks ago as the Miami Heat roll in for the rematch on Monday night.

The Wine & Gold continued their early-season roll this weekend – going wire-to-wire over the T-Wolves on Friday night and returning home to thump the Kings on Saturday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. During their three-game run, the Cavaliers haven’t trailed at any point since the 2:47 mark of the first quarter against Chicago last Wednesday – winning by an average of 18.0 points per.

Overall, J.B. Bickerstaff’s surprising young squad has won seven of its last nine, including four of the last five on the road.

On Saturday night, Cleveland exploded for an 81-point first half, netting more points in the second quarter (45) than the next two periods combined, staving off a late Kings run to tip off a three-game homestand.

Once again, the Cavaliers used a balanced offensive approach and some tenacious D for the double-digit win. Six Cavs notched double-figures – led by Isaac Okoro, who finished with 20 points on 7-of-9 shooting, putting together his two best offensive outings of the season in back-to-back games.

Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley each tallied double-doubles – Allen with 19 points and 11 boards, adding a game-high three blocks; Mobley, with 15 points and a career-best 15 boards, going 7-of-14 from the floor with a pair of assists and a block.

Darius Garland handed out 25 assists over the weekend – a (previous) career-high 12 in Friday’s win before dishing out 13 in Saturday’s win over the Kings.

The Heat – still playing without Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo – have won their last two after dropping four of their previous five, with victories over the Bucks and Bulls, the latter by 26 points on Saturday night in Miami.

Duncan Robinson – who struggled mightily in the Dec. 1 loss to Cleveland, going 0-for-7 from the floor – led Miami with 26 points in Saturday’s blowout over Chicago, with Dewayne Dedmon doubling-up with 20 points and 12 boards.

The Cavs close out their three-game mini homestand on Wednesday night when they welcome Christian Wood and the Rockets to town. From there, it’s a three-game roadie – with stops in Milwaukee, Atlanta and Boston on the slate.