Keys to the Game: Cavaliers vs. Heat

The young Cavaliers try to stay hot and run their win streak to four games – welcoming a team they hammered on their home floor less than two weeks ago as the Miami Heat roll in for the rematch on Monday night.
The Wine & Gold continued their early-season roll this weekend – going wire-to-wire over the T-Wolves on Friday night and returning home to thump the Kings on Saturday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. During their three-game run, the Cavaliers haven’t trailed at any point since the 2:47 mark of the first quarter against Chicago last Wednesday – winning by an average of 18.0 points per.
Overall, J.B. Bickerstaff’s surprising young squad has won seven of its last nine, including four of the last five on the road.
On Saturday night, Cleveland exploded for an 81-point first half, netting more points in the second quarter (45) than the next two periods combined, staving off a late Kings run to tip off a three-game homestand.
Once again, the Cavaliers used a balanced offensive approach and some tenacious D for the double-digit win. Six Cavs notched double-figures – led by Isaac Okoro, who finished with 20 points on 7-of-9 shooting, putting together his two best offensive outings of the season in back-to-back games.
Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley each tallied double-doubles – Allen with 19 points and 11 boards, adding a game-high three blocks; Mobley, with 15 points and a career-best 15 boards, going 7-of-14 from the floor with a pair of assists and a block.
Darius Garland handed out 25 assists over the weekend – a (previous) career-high 12 in Friday’s win before dishing out 13 in Saturday’s win over the Kings.
The Heat – still playing without Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo – have won their last two after dropping four of their previous five, with victories over the Bucks and Bulls, the latter by 26 points on Saturday night in Miami.
Duncan Robinson – who struggled mightily in the Dec. 1 loss to Cleveland, going 0-for-7 from the floor – led Miami with 26 points in Saturday’s blowout over Chicago, with Dewayne Dedmon doubling-up with 20 points and 12 boards.
The Cavs close out their three-game mini homestand on Wednesday night when they welcome Christian Wood and the Rockets to town. From there, it’s a three-game roadie – with stops in Milwaukee, Atlanta and Boston on the slate.
The Cavaliers snapped Miami’s home streak in style back on Dec. 1 – leading by as many as 31 points in the second half and coasting to the 111-85 victory, breaking a 21-game hex on South Beach that dated back to January 2010. Miami still leads the series, 73-47, and – even with their recent victory – has taken 11 of the last 13.
The Heat are one of three Eastern Conference franchises that the Cavs have never faced in the postseason, along with Charlotte and Milwaukee.
The all-time single-game scoring leaders in the head-to-head are the usual suspects – with LeBron going for 47 points on Miami twice, in successive meetings (one win, one loss) in March and April of 2006. In the Heat’s best, Wade went for 44 points in that April 2006 loss in Cleveland.
There aren’t many connections on the floor between these two (regular season) rivals, other than Evan Mobley and Dewayne Dedmon (USC) along with P.J. Tucker and Jarrett Allen (Texas) as shared alumni.
Heat assistant Chris Quinn – a Dublin, Ohio native – spent the last seven games of his NBA playing career with the Cavaliers in 2012-13, tallying 78 total minutes with the Wine & Gold while current Cavaliers assistant Antonio Lang played in six games for the Heat in the 1997-98 season before returning to Cleveland the following year to wrap up his NBA playing career.