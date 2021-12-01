Keys to the Game: Cavaliers at Heat

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
Body:
Global Sub Nav - v2019
Body:
Blank Spacer - 20px
Body:
The Cavaliers exorcised some demons in Dallas on Monday night, but they’ve got more unfinished business on the trip – hoping to snap a 20-game losing streak on South Beach when they travel to face the Heat on Wednesday.
The Wine & Gold are coming off one of their most impressive wins of the season on Monday night – earning their second straight victory to bounce back from a five-game skid, clobbering the Mavericks on their home floor. Cleveland led by 11 at the break, and barely looked back from there.
In the win, the Cavs shot 68 percent from the floor in the third quarter and led by 31 points in the fourth. Once again, J.B. Bickerstaff got outstanding performances from his big frontline.
Jarrett Allen led everyone with a career-high 28 points, going 12-for-17 from the floor, leading both teams with 14 boards to go with three assists and a block.
Lauri Markkanen posted his third 20-point game in four outings since his return, tallying with 24 points on 5-of-9 from deep to go with eight rebounds. Rookie Evan Mobley chipped in with 12 points and seven boards, adding seven boards, two assists, a steal and two of Cleveland’s four blocks.
The Heat were without Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro for Monday night’s rematch with the Nuggets – a one-sided win for Denver in Miami. Herro could return on Wednesday night while Butler, the squad’s leading scorer, is day-to-day.
After winning four straight, the Heat have dropped three of their last five – including losses in Washington and Minnesota before falling to Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets on Monday. Even with their recent struggles, the Heat (13-8) still sit atop the Southeast Division, tied with the Cavaliers’ Friday night opponent – the Washington Wizards.
The Cavaliers come home for a Sunday matinee against the Jazz in the first of a back-to-back, traveling to Milwaukee on Monday night.
If the Cavaliers want to begin reversing the history of these two teams, tonight would be a good night to start. Miami leads the all-time series, 73-46, and famously has won 20 straight over Cleveland on its home floor.
The Cavaliers’ last victory in south Florida was January 25, 2010. LeBron James and Dwyane Wade each had 32 points. Cleveland’s second-leading scorer that night was Shaq, followed by Booby Gibson. Big Z had six points and six rebounds in 16 minutes off the bench.
The all-time single-game scoring leaders in the series are exactly who you’d expect – with LeBron dropping 47 points on the Heat twice, in successive games (one win, one loss) in March and April of 2006. In the Heat’s best, Wade went for 44 points in that April 2006 loss in Cleveland.
There aren’t many strands between these two squads as currently constructed – both tenuous connections on the coaching staffs.
Heat assistant Chris Quinn – a Dublin, Ohio native – spent the last seven games of his NBA playing career with the Cavaliers in 2012-13, tallying 78 total minutes with the Wine & Gold. Cavs assistant Antonio Lang played in six games for Miami in the 1997-98 season before returning to Cleveland the following year to wrap up his playing days.