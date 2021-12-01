Keys to the Game: Cavaliers at Heat

Sunshine Statement

The Cavaliers exorcised some demons in Dallas on Monday night, but they’ve got more unfinished business on the trip – hoping to snap a 20-game losing streak on South Beach when they travel to face the Heat on Wednesday.

The Wine & Gold are coming off one of their most impressive wins of the season on Monday night – earning their second straight victory to bounce back from a five-game skid, clobbering the Mavericks on their home floor. Cleveland led by 11 at the break, and barely looked back from there.

In the win, the Cavs shot 68 percent from the floor in the third quarter and led by 31 points in the fourth. Once again, J.B. Bickerstaff got outstanding performances from his big frontline.

Jarrett Allen led everyone with a career-high 28 points, going 12-for-17 from the floor, leading both teams with 14 boards to go with three assists and a block.

Lauri Markkanen posted his third 20-point game in four outings since his return, tallying with 24 points on 5-of-9 from deep to go with eight rebounds. Rookie Evan Mobley chipped in with 12 points and seven boards, adding seven boards, two assists, a steal and two of Cleveland’s four blocks.

The Heat were without Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro for Monday night’s rematch with the Nuggets – a one-sided win for Denver in Miami. Herro could return on Wednesday night while Butler, the squad’s leading scorer, is day-to-day.

After winning four straight, the Heat have dropped three of their last five – including losses in Washington and Minnesota before falling to Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets on Monday. Even with their recent struggles, the Heat (13-8) still sit atop the Southeast Division, tied with the Cavaliers’ Friday night opponent – the Washington Wizards.

The Cavaliers come home for a Sunday matinee against the Jazz in the first of a back-to-back, traveling to Milwaukee on Monday night.