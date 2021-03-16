Three Keys: Cavaliers at Heat

Key: Heat Wave 1 of 3 The Cavaliers have struggled to regain their rhythm after the All-Star Break – and it won’t be easy finding it on Tuesday night – taking on the red-hot Heat in an arena where they haven’t won since 2010. On Sunday night, the Wine & Gold dropped their second straight since the midway point, and third straight overall, sticking with the Hawks through the first three quarters before Atlanta pulled away in the fourth. Again, the Cavaliers failed to reach the century mark, struggled from the floor, beyond the arc and at the stripe – netting only 82 points for the second straight occasion. The surging Heat are moving in the exact opposite direction – catching fire before the Break and continuing their roll right into the second half – running off four straight wins and 10 of their last 11, including Sunday’s tight win over the Magic. Jimmy Butler had a monster game on both ends and Tyler Herro came up big off the bench. The last time the Cavaliers won on South Beach, Shaquille O’Neal was their starting center – a stretch of 18 straight defeats at AmericanAirlines Arena. Overall, the Cavs had lost eight straight to Miami before sinking them in overtime late last year at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Tuesday night’s matchup will be the first of the season between these two teams. Cleveland returns for a four-game homestand following tonight’s meeting.

Key: The Butler Did It 2 of 3 Slowing down the Miami Heat means trying to slow down Jimmy Butler – the team’s leader in scoring, assists and steals. The five-time All-Star, who missed Miami’s loss last year in Cleveland, has been excellent since getting healthy in early February – averaging 23.2 points, 8.8 assists and 7.9 boards in the 19 games after returning to the lineup. In Sunday night’s win over the Magic, the former Marquette star finished with 29 points, nine assists, seven boards and a game-high five steals. So far this season, Butler has 11 games of 20-plus points and three of 30 or more. In his last 13 meetings against Cleveland, he’s hit the 20-point mark eight times and scored more than 30 three times. The Cavaliers will almost certainly counter with their defensive-minded rookie, Isaac Okoro, who’s seen his share of All-Star opponents so far this season. Coach Bickerstaff talked about getting the freshman from Auburn more involved offensively, but he’s struggled to do so with such daunting defensive assignments on a nightly basis. Okoro hasn’t reached double-figure scoring in any of his last four games and has struggled shooting the ball over that span, connecting on just 32 percent of his shots. But the rookie has shown he can do the job – tallying double-figure scoring in four of the five games before hitting his recent funk.