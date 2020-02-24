Three Keys: Cavaliers vs. Heat

Key: Heat Check 1 of 3 On Monday night, the Cavaliers try to avoid the season sweep when they play the second half of a home-and-home matchup against the Heat at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. On Saturday night in their NBA house of horrors, the Cavaliers fell for the 18th straight occasion on South Beach, dropping the lopsided 124-109 decision at AmericanAirlines Arena – a streak that extends to January 2010. The Heat canned their first nine shots, scored 38 points in the first quarter, 44 more in the second and took a 30-point lead into the halftime locker room. Things didn’t get much better in the second stanza, although Cleveland’s second unit did cut Miami’s lead in half in the closing moments. The Heat – who won’t have All-Star Jimmy Butler again on Monday night – have had their way with the Wine & Gold this year, winning the first three meetings by an average of exactly 18.0 points. The Cavaliers would love to get back in the win column after winning two straight before falling on Saturday night in south Florida.

Key: Super Sub 2 of 3 Tristan Thompson is the very definition of a team player – not only accepting any role that helps the team, but excelling in it. When Andre Drummond was dealt to the Cavaliers at the Trade Deadline – and both Thompson and Kevin Love remained – the frontline rotation needed to be realigned. Tristan – the longest-tenured Cavalier – accepted a role off the bench, and he’s been outstanding in every game since. In his first game in the new role, he went off for 27 points and 11 boards in just under 26 minutes of work, going 11-of-16 from the floor and drilling all three triples he attempted in a home win over Atlanta. On Friday night, he was an absolute beast on both ends, especially in the decisive fourth quarter – doubling up with 10 points, 11 boards, four assists and a pair of blocks. On Saturday night, Thompson was solid, finishing with 16 points and 7 boards on 7-for-10 shooting, but no Cavalier made a big dent in that one-sided defeat on South Beach. Miami’s two top reserves in that Saturday night loss were former Cavalier Jae Crowder, who finished with 13 points, and veteran point guard Goran Dragic, who chipped in with 16 points, four boards and four assists.