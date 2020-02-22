Three Keys: Cavaliers at Heat

Key: Reverse the Curse 1 of 3 For perspective’s sake, the last time the Cavaliers won in Miami, Shaquille O’Neal was the team’s leading scorer, followed by Daniel Gibson. That (one-point) win on South Beach came on January 25, 2010 – with the Heat running off 17 straight home wins from there. The Heat have been outstanding at home this year against every team – compiling a 22-3 mark at AmericanAirlines Arena. But tonight, they’ll be competing with a feisty Cavaliers squad coming off two straight wins and looking to turn the season’s tide for their new head coach J.B. Bickerstaff. On Friday night in D.C., Bickerstaff’s first game at the helm was an impressive comeback road win over a squad that went into the Break having won five of seven. The Cavaliers trailed for most of the night, but behind Collin Sexton and Tristan Thompson’s huge late efforts blew past the Wizards for their second straight win and 12th in their last 16 visits to our nation’s capital. As good as the Heat – who come into the contest as the East’s 4th-seed – have been at home, they’ve been less than average away from Miami – going 13-17 on the road, dropping five of their last six, including a Thursday night loss to the Hawks in which Trey Young went off for a career-high 50 points. The Cavs have dropped both decisions to Miami this season, including a 24-point drubbing at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse back on November 20.

Key: Butler Service 2 of 3 Jimmy Butler has found a home in Miami, and the five-time All-Star is having another excellent campaign. He’s averaging career-highs in rebounds and assists, a solid 20.6 scoring mark and taking the mantle of Miami’s unquestioned leader after the retirement of Dwyane Wade, whose jersey gets retired on Saturday night. In his ninth year out of Marquette, Butler has been a very good defensive team’s best defender and top offensive threat – posting four 30-point games and 25 of 20 or more so far this season. One of those 20-point games came in Miami’s November 20 win in Cleveland, but the Cavaliers have done a good job containing him this season. He went 3-of-16 from the floor (but 13-of-13 from the line) in that 21-point effort and finished with 14 points on 7-of-11 from the floor (with no free throw attempts) in the Heat’s win on November 14. Cedi Osman – coming off a strong shooting night in D.C. – will start out on Butler on Saturday night. If Butler’s been Mr. Consistent, the same can’t be said for the young Cedi, who slumped into the Break but came out on the other side with a 16-point effort on Friday night, canning his first five shots and first three threes – doubling up with 10 rebounds in the win. Osman’s had that issue against Miami this year, finishing with 12 points and seven boards in the first meeting but just three points on 1-of-6 shooting and one rebound in the second. But Cedi has tasted some success against the Heat – going off for a career-high 29 points against them late last January.