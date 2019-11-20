Three Keys: Cavaliers at Heat

Key: Heat-Seeking Mission 1 of 3 Most teams in the league have a visiting arena that, for some reason, they just don’t play well in. The Wine & Gold are heading to their version of that on Wednesday night – traveling to AmericanAirlines Arena, where they’ve dropped 16 straight meetings dating back to January 2010. And it doesn’t help that the Cavaliers come into tonight’s matchup struggling and possibly down two bigs, or that Miami has started out the season as one of the most surprising teams in the Conference, riding a three-game win streak, including five straight on South Beach. The Wine & Gold are coming off their fourth straight defeat – a lopsided decision at the hands of the Knicks, who they’d gone wire-to-wire over just eight days before. The sloppy Cavaliers committed 20 turnovers which the Knicks converted in 32 points. Julius Randle led everyone with 30 points and Marcus Morris added 23, snapping New York’s losing streak to Cleveland at the Garden at 11 straight. After dropping Cleveland last Thursday night, the well-rested Heat earned a 15-point win over New Orleans on Saturday night – with Kendrick Nunn again leading Miami in scoring while Jimmy Butler finished just two rebounds shy of a triple-double.

Key: New Addition 2 of 3 Jimmy Butler seemed like the perfect fit when he joined Miami in a four-team deal this offseason. And through the Heat’s first dozen games, it’s been a smooth marriage between the two. After missing the first three games of the season on paternity leave, the ninth-year man from Marquette has been outstanding – leading Miami in scoring (18.4) and assists (7.2) while leading the entire NBA in steals (2.8). Despite his scoring numbers being slightly down so far this year, he’s still posted three 20-point showings and went off for 34 in a road win over Phoenix. Butler was quietly efficient in Miami’s win over Cleveland last week – finishing with 14 points on 7-of-11 shooting, adding six assists, three steals and a pair of blocks. Butler’s opposite tonight – Cedi Osman – also had an efficient night in that loss to Miami – chipping in with 12 points and seven boards. Unfortunately, that’s the only double-figure scoring games Osman has posted among his last five as he continues to figure out his role in John Beilein’s system. Cedi tallied double-figures in seven of his first eight games this year, but has shot just 36 percent from the floor, including 18 percent from deep over his last five outings. He’s posted some big games against Miami, however – including a career-best 29-point effort in a home loss last January.