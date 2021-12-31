Keys to the Game: Cavaliers vs. Hawks

Goodbye, 2021

The Wine & Gold close out the calendar year on Friday night – welcoming Trae Young and the Hawks to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse for a New Year’s Eve battle to tip off a three-game homestand.

The Cavs dropped the first half of their back-to-back on Thursday night in D.C. – falling behind by a touchdown at half and seeing the Wizards pull away in the third quarter. Down their top two playmakers – Darius Garland, still in the league’s health and safety protocol, and Ricky Rubio, whose suffered a season-ending knee injury on Tuesday night in New Orleans.

The Wine & Gold got Isaac Okoro and Evan Mobley back before the Pelicans contest and could get Jarrett Allen back for Saturday night’s matchup with Atlanta.

The Hawks have been depleted by COVID over the past few weeks, having dropped their last three and 10 of their previous 14. On Thursday night, they fell in Chicago, 131-117, losing to the Bulls in consecutive games – giving up 130-plus in each – as they tipped off a six-game road trip.

The Cavaliers are also trying to right the ship, having now dropped two straight and three of the last four.

On Thursday night, Cleveland stuck with the Wizards through the first half thanks to red-hot starts by Kevin Love and Evan Mobley, who finished with 11 and 14 points in the first quarter, respectively. But the Cavs cooled off from there and Kyle Kuzma caught fire in the third quarter, pushing Washington past Cleveland for the second time in three meetings this year.

Love finished the game with 24 points and a game-high 11 boards, with Mobley following up with 21 points – his second straight 20-point outing since returning to the lineup.

The Cavaliers welcome the Pacers to Cleveland on Sunday followed by a visit from the Grizzlies on Tuesday night. The following Friday, the Wine and Gold tip off a six-game West Coast trip in Portland.