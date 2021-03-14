Three Keys: Cavaliers at Hawks

Key: Sweep Seekers 1 of 3 On Sunday night, the Cavaliers travel to take on the Hawks for the third and final time this season – with Cleveland trying to snap a mini-funk spanning the Break and Atlanta looking to continue its longest win streak in four years. The Wine & Gold dropped a heartbreaker just before the All-Star Break, with the Pacers snapping their four-game run. In the first game after All-Star, the Cavs got their two power forwards back – with both Kevin Love and Larry Nance Jr. returning to the starting lineup. Unfortunately, Darius Garland was out of it, and the rudderless Cavaliers took a shellacking on Friday night in New Orleans – shooting 34 percent from the floor, including 21 percent from long-range. The Hawks are a perfect 4-0 since Nate McMillan took over for the fired Lloyd Pierce – including Saturday night’s home win over the Kings. Atlanta trailed by two TDs in the first half, but used a 24-2 run to take the lead and didn't look back – leaping into the Conference’s 8th seed with an 18-20 mark. The Cavaliers have dropped Atlanta twice this season and have won four straight overall against the Hawks – including five of the last seven at State Farm Arena.

Key: Young Guns 2 of 3 It usually takes a few years to determine how well an NBA Draft turned out. But after only three years in, the 2018 class looks line a damn good one. Two of the first three guards off the board – Trae Young and Collin Sexton – will lock horns on Sunday night in the latter’s hometown in what’s become a fun Eastern Conference rivalry between two talented scorers. After finishing with four points in his career debut against Atlanta, the Young Bull has seemingly gotten better with each passing matchup – topping the 20-point plateau in each of the last four head-to-head meetings (all victories). In Cleveland’s February 23 win over the Hawks at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Sexton led all scorers with 29 points on 9-for-16 shooting. Young was right behind in that one, netting 28 points and leading both squads with 12 assists – his 16th game this season with double-digit assists. Young has been excellent on the offensive end all year – tallying 14 games of 20-plus points, 11 games of 30 or more and three 40-point outbursts. His 26.7ppg scoring mark is good for 6th in the Eastern Conference. (At 23.9ppg, Sexton ranks 10th.) Young has dropped five of his seven career matchups against Sexton and the Cavaliers, but it’s not been his doing – finishing with four 20-point nights and a pair of evenings at 30-plus.