Three Keys: Cavaliers at Hawks

Key: Roadie Rolls On 1 of 3 The Cavaliers longest roadie of the first half rolls on, traveling to Atlanta for a Saturday night showdown against Trae Young and the high-scoring Hawks in the second game of a six-game trip. On Thursday afternoon against the Pacers, in the final game of the 2020 calendar year, the Wine & Gold were doomed by another slow start – falling behind by double-digits in the first half, mounting a comeback just before intermission and watching Indy pull away in the second stanza. After running off wins in their first three outings, Thursday’s loss was Cleveland’s second straight. The Hawks bounced back to split a pair with the Nets on Friday, avenging their only loss of the season two nights earlier – a 145-141 slugfest at the Barclays Center. At 125.8 points per contest through the first five, Atlanta comes into tonight’s game as the highest-scoring team in the league. The Wine & Gold won both decisions to the Hawks at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse last year and have taken four of the past six against them in Atlanta.

Key: Top of Their Class 2 of 3 Two things have been established about the first three guards taken in the 2018 Draft – Luka Doncic, Trae Young and Collin Sexton: One is that all three came into the Association knowing how to put the ball in the basket, and two: All three seem to be getting even better at doing so. Luka will be a perennial All-Star with potential to be the league’s MVP. Young and Sexton are two of the most dynamic scorers in the Conference – ranking 2nd and 7th in the East in points per game. Only Washington’s Bradley Beal has gotten off to a better start than Young, who’s topped the 30-point mark in three of his first four outings before being held to a season-low 21 points on 7-for-21 shooting in Friday night’s win over Brooklyn. The crafty sharpshooter from Oklahoma has also done very well against the Cavs – topping the 30-point plateau in two of the five head-to-head meetings, averaging 27.4 points and 9.4 assists in that span. Sexton, drafted three spots after Young, has picked up where he left off last season – running his 20-point game streak to 10 straight games with his game-high 28-point performance on Thursday afternoon in Indiana – going 12-for-19 from the floor, drilling both three-point attempts while adding four assists, a steal and a blocked shot. In five career matchups with his hometown team, the Young Bull is averaging 17.4ppg, but upped that mark to 24.0 in two games against Atlanta last season.