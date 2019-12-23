Three Keys: Cavaliers vs. Hawks

Key: Home for the Holidays 1 of 3 The Cavaliers have a chance to give themselves an excellent Christmas present as the decade draws to a close – looking to win their third straight contest for the first time this season when they welcome the Atlanta Hawks to town. The Wine & Gold have won the first two games of their three-game homestand, including Friday night’s dramatic win over the Grizzlies, erasing a 12-point fourth quarter deficit to win their fourth straight against Memphis at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Jordan Clarkson and Kevin Love led the way as Cleveland improved to 7-5 on the season against sub-.500 squads. Atlanta started the season at 2-3 and have gone 4-21 since – currently mired in a seven-game losing streak. The Hawks put up 73 points in the first half of a Saturday night matchup with the Nets before Brooklyn rallied after intermission – erasing an 18-point third-quarter deficit and pulling away in the fourth. The loss tied Atlanta with Golden State for the league’s worst mark through 30 games. The Cavaliers have won four of their last six against the Hawks, including a 22-point win the last time Atlanta rolled into town late last October – putting up 136 points, second-highest regulation total in Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse history.

Key: Trae Bien 2 of 3 Tonight’s contest will feature two of the most explosive guards from the 2018 Draft when Trae Young and Collin Sexton lock horns in Cleveland. After a stellar rookie season – finishing second behind Luka Doncic in Rookie of the Year voting – Trae Young (like Doncic, with whom he’ll forever be linked) has taken his game to an entirely new level – improving his scoring average nearly ten points in his sophomore season. So far this season, the former Oklahoma star has posted nine games of 20-plus points, 12 games of at least 30 and four games topping the 40-point plateau – including two of his last four outings. Over that four-game stretch, Young is averaging 37.3ppg – bolstered by his 47-point outburst on Saturday night in Brooklyn, going 14-for-30 from the floor and 16-of-19 from the stripe, adding eight boards and six assists. Collin Sexton doesn’t post numbers like Young, but he’s still one of the most dynamic offensive weapons from his class. On Friday night, the Young Bull – Cleveland’s leading scorer at 17.6ppg – posted just his third single-digit scoring performance of the season, but he was outstanding in his two previous outings – averaging 24.0ppg in the games against Toronto and Charlotte. If Sexton is able to notch double-figure scoring on Monday, it’ll mark the 100th such game of his young career. He’s also done so in two of the three career matchups against his hometown team – netting 17 and 18 points, respectively, in the last two meetings against Atlanta last year.