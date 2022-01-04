Keys to the Game: Cavaliers vs. Grizzlies

Bear Down

With just one more home game remaining before embarking on a six-game West Coast trip, the Wine & Gold face off against the team they opened the season against – welcoming Ja Morant and the red-hot Grizzlies to town on Tuesday night.

The Cavaliers got a much-needed victory on Sunday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse – snapping a three-game skid with a 108-104 win over the struggling Pacers, using a 15-0 push late in the third quarter and snuffing an Indiana rally late.

The victory came at a cost however, with Isaac Okoro suffering a left elbow sprain that could sideline him up to two to three weeks. On the plus side, the Wine & Gold could get Darius Garland – who’s missed the last four games in the league’s health and safety protocols – back for Tuesday’s matchup.

In the win, the Cavaliers dominated in the paint (58-26) and got the win despite not scoring a single fastbreak point in a game that featured 15 ties and 16 lead-changes.

Rookie Evan Mobley led Cleveland with 24 points, adding nine boards and four helpers in the win, while Jarrett Allen doubled-up with 18 points and 11 rebounds, adding a pair of assists and swatting three shots.

Kevin Love came off the bench to top the 20-point plateau for the fifth straight game, finishing with 20 points, eight boards and four assists. Lamar Stevens was also very good off the bench – chipping in with a season-high 15 points in 31 minutes of work.

The Grizzlies come to town as one of the hottest teams in the league, having won 15 of their previous 19 outings – including an impressive wire-to-wire win over the Nets on Monday night in Brooklyn.

Ja Morant extended his streak of 30-point games to four straight with his 36-point outburst in Monday’s win – netting 18 of those points during Memphis’ big third-quarter surge. The victory was the Grizzlies fifth straight – their third five-game win streak since Thanksgiving.

After tonight’s matchup with Memphis, the Cavaliers embark on their second and final West Coast trip of the season – traveling to Portland for the opener on Friday night, followed by stops in Golden State, Sacramento, Utah, San Antonio and Oklahoma City.