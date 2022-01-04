Keys to the Game: Cavaliers vs. Grizzlies

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
With just one more home game remaining before embarking on a six-game West Coast trip, the Wine & Gold face off against the team they opened the season against – welcoming Ja Morant and the red-hot Grizzlies to town on Tuesday night.
The Cavaliers got a much-needed victory on Sunday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse – snapping a three-game skid with a 108-104 win over the struggling Pacers, using a 15-0 push late in the third quarter and snuffing an Indiana rally late.
The victory came at a cost however, with Isaac Okoro suffering a left elbow sprain that could sideline him up to two to three weeks. On the plus side, the Wine & Gold could get Darius Garland – who’s missed the last four games in the league’s health and safety protocols – back for Tuesday’s matchup.
In the win, the Cavaliers dominated in the paint (58-26) and got the win despite not scoring a single fastbreak point in a game that featured 15 ties and 16 lead-changes.
Rookie Evan Mobley led Cleveland with 24 points, adding nine boards and four helpers in the win, while Jarrett Allen doubled-up with 18 points and 11 rebounds, adding a pair of assists and swatting three shots.
Kevin Love came off the bench to top the 20-point plateau for the fifth straight game, finishing with 20 points, eight boards and four assists. Lamar Stevens was also very good off the bench – chipping in with a season-high 15 points in 31 minutes of work.
The Grizzlies come to town as one of the hottest teams in the league, having won 15 of their previous 19 outings – including an impressive wire-to-wire win over the Nets on Monday night in Brooklyn.
Ja Morant extended his streak of 30-point games to four straight with his 36-point outburst in Monday’s win – netting 18 of those points during Memphis’ big third-quarter surge. The victory was the Grizzlies fifth straight – their third five-game win streak since Thanksgiving.
After tonight’s matchup with Memphis, the Cavaliers embark on their second and final West Coast trip of the season – traveling to Portland for the opener on Friday night, followed by stops in Golden State, Sacramento, Utah, San Antonio and Oklahoma City.
The Cavaliers fell in Memphis in the first game of the season, with Ja Morant leading the way with 37 points. The Grizzlies saw their 14-point fourth-quarter lead whittled down to a single point in the closing moments before pulling away late for the win. These two squads split their season series last year – with each team taking a game on the other’s home floor over a four-day stretch in early January.
The Cavaliers lead the all-time series against Memphis, 31-19, with a 19-5 mark in Cleveland and a 12-14 mark just off Beale Street.
Jonas Valanciunas – now with the Pelicans – holds the all-time single-game rebounding mark in the series, grabbing 18 boards in Memphis two years ago. The Wine & Gold’s leader is the Wild Thing, Anderson Varejao, who snagged 22 boards (to go with 15 points, three assists, two steals and a block) in a loss back in 2012.
J.B. Bickerstaff was the head coach in Memphis for parts of two seasons in 2017-19, compiling a 48-97 mark for the rebuilding Grizzlies. One of Bickerstaff’s current Cavaliers assistant coaches, Greg Buckner, spent the final season of his 10-year career with Memphis and was on J.B.’s staff in 2017. Another current Cavs assistant, J.J. Outlaw, was an assistant coach/player development and advance scout during that time.
Kevin Love was actually originally drafted by Memphis – taken with the No. 5 overall pick and immediately shipped to Minnesota along with Brian Cardinal, Jason Collins and former Cavalier Mike Miller in exchange for O.J. Mayor, Antoine Walker, Marko Jaric and, yes, Greg Buckner.