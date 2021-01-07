Three Keys: Cavaliers at Grizzlies

Key: Bear Down 1 of 3 On Thursday night, the Cavaliers continue their prolonged roadie, playing the second half of a back-to-back against the equally shorthanded Grizzlies in Memphis. J.B. Bickerstaff’s banged-up squad plays game five of their six-game trip after dropping two straight in Orlando – including last night’s lopsided loss, with the Magic taking a six-point lead before half, extending it to 23 early in the fourth, and hung on down the stretch. The Cavaliers got rookie Isaac Okoro back after missing the previous five contests, but continued without Kevin Love, Matthew Dellavedova, Dylan Windler, Kevin Porter Jr. and learned yesterday that Dante Exum could miss the next 6-8 weeks with a calf injury and Darius Garland, possibly a week nursing a right shoulder sprain. The injury bug has decimated the Grizzlies just as badly, if not worse. The reigning Rookie of the Year, Ja Morant, went down three games into the season with and ankle injury after a scorching start and tonight Memphis will also be without Jaren Jackson Jr. and Justise Winslow. The Grizz are coming off a two-game sweep of their own – with the Lakers rolling into the GrindHouse to take two straight, including Tuesday’s 94-92 heartbreaker.

Key: Middle Management 2 of 3 In of one of those trades in which both sides come out completely happy, the Grizzlies and Jonas Valanciunas have gone on to a very happy marriage, while the Raptors can always say that Marc Gasol helped deliver them the title. After averaging a double-double for Memphis last year, the 5th overall pick back in 2011 is back at it again this year – averaging 14.7 points and a team-best 11.6 boards per. And he’s doubled-up in each of Memphis’ first eight games this year, including Tuesday night’s loss to L.A. – finishing with 13 points and 11 boards despite struggling from the floor, going just 4-of-13. No Cavalier in team history had doubled-up in each of the season’s first seven games before Andre Drummond, and he upped that to eight last night in Orlando – bouncing back from a sluggish shooting night of his own to finish with 19 points on 9-for-16 shooting, adding a game-high 15 boards in the loss. The duo has squared off plenty over the years, including last February in one of Drummond’s last games as a Piston – tallying 25 points, 13 boards and four assists to Valanciunas’ 26, 17, and 2.