Keys to the Game: Cavaliers at Celtics

Going Green

It’s extremely rare during the grind of an NBA season to be playing one game in an eight-day span. But this, again, is no ordinary NBA season. And the Cavaliers – who are playing that single game on Wednesday night in Beantown and won't play again until Sunday – look to run their win streak to seven.

Cleveland’s last two wins of their six-game run have come against teams struggling to field their regular roster due to the COVID outbreak – and tonight the Wine & Gold will face that test.

Already down Isaac Okoro and Evan Mobley – who were placed in the league’s health and safety protocol last weekend – they were recently joined by teammates Jarrett Allen, Lamar Stevens, Dylan Windler, Denzel Valentine, Ed Davis and RJ Nembhard.

As they head to Boston, the Cavs have inked forwards Justin Anderson and Tre Scott along with center Luke Kornet – all of whom could see action on Wednesday night.

In what seems like a long time ago, J.B. Bickerstaff’s squad won their sixth straight – demolishing a shorthanded Bucks team on Saturday night. In the win, the red-hot Cavaliers, who made it 10 in their last 12, got 60 points overall from their second unit.

Cedi Osman led Cleveland with 23 points off the bench, going 8-of-12 from the floor, including 5-of-9 from long-range, while Ricky Rubio tallied his fifth double-double of the season, finishing with 15 points on 6-of-12 shooting, leading both teams with 10 dimes and posting a game-best +33 in 29 minutes of work.

Kevin Love added 15 points, adding a team-high seven boards while Darius Garland paced the starters with 22 points, going 10-for-13 from the field, 2-of-4 from beyond the arc.

The Celtics fell for the fifth time in their last seven tries on Monday night – falling to Joel Embiid and the Sixers as Philly’s big man went off for 41 points and 10 boards in the lopsided decision.

Jaylen Brown led Boston with 30 points and Jayson Tatum added 17 as the shorthanded Celtics fell below the .500 mark on the year.

The Cavaliers return home to face the Raptors on the Sunday evening after Christmas before a busy stretch to close out the calendar year – traveling to New Orleans on Tuesday and Washington on Thursday before hosting the Hawks on New Year’s Eve.