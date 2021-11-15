Keys to the Game: Cavaliers vs. Celtics

Comeback Kids

The Cavaliers look to stay on their recent roll – and look to take two straight over the Celtics when they close out the two-game set on Monday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

The Wine & Gold won for the sixth time in his last seven games, and did so in dramatic fashion, overcoming a 19-point second-half deficit to rally back for the 91-89, sealing the deal on a pair of free throws with 9.4 to play. The previous evening, the Cavaliers tipped off their four-game homestand with a 20-point victory over the Pistons.

J.B. Bickerstaff used a unique combination of rotation players and Ricky Rubio played nearly the entire second half as the Cavaliers used a 21-2 run that saw Rubio give Cleveland the lead midway through the fourth quarter. The 11th-year man from Spain continued his strong early-season run – finishing with 16 points and a team-high seven assists off the bench.

Garland led the Cavs with 22 points in the win, going 7-of-15 from the floor and 6-of-6 from the stripe, adding six assists and a steal. Evan Mobley continued his amazing rookie run – finishing with 19 points on 8-of-13 shooting, adding a team-high nine boards, a pair of steals and all three of Cleveland’s blocked shots, including a jaw-dropping chase-down swat in the fourth quarter.

Dennis Schroder, who had a huge outing in Boston’s Friday night overtime win over the Bucks, led both squads on Saturday with 28 points, going 10-of-19 from the floor and 6-of-6 from the stripe. Robert Williams grabbed a game-high 16 boards in the loss.

Tonight’s matchup with Boston wraps up the Wine & Gold’s four-game homestand, and they’ll travel to Brooklyn for a Wednesday night showdown. But afterward, Cleveland tips off another four-gamer at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, beginning with a Thursday night visit from Steph Curry and the red-hot Warriors.