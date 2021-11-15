Keys to the Game: Cavaliers vs. Celtics

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
The Cavaliers look to stay on their recent roll – and look to take two straight over the Celtics when they close out the two-game set on Monday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
The Wine & Gold won for the sixth time in his last seven games, and did so in dramatic fashion, overcoming a 19-point second-half deficit to rally back for the 91-89, sealing the deal on a pair of free throws with 9.4 to play. The previous evening, the Cavaliers tipped off their four-game homestand with a 20-point victory over the Pistons.
J.B. Bickerstaff used a unique combination of rotation players and Ricky Rubio played nearly the entire second half as the Cavaliers used a 21-2 run that saw Rubio give Cleveland the lead midway through the fourth quarter. The 11th-year man from Spain continued his strong early-season run – finishing with 16 points and a team-high seven assists off the bench.
Garland led the Cavs with 22 points in the win, going 7-of-15 from the floor and 6-of-6 from the stripe, adding six assists and a steal. Evan Mobley continued his amazing rookie run – finishing with 19 points on 8-of-13 shooting, adding a team-high nine boards, a pair of steals and all three of Cleveland’s blocked shots, including a jaw-dropping chase-down swat in the fourth quarter.
Dennis Schroder, who had a huge outing in Boston’s Friday night overtime win over the Bucks, led both squads on Saturday with 28 points, going 10-of-19 from the floor and 6-of-6 from the stripe. Robert Williams grabbed a game-high 16 boards in the loss.
Tonight’s matchup with Boston wraps up the Wine & Gold’s four-game homestand, and they’ll travel to Brooklyn for a Wednesday night showdown. But afterward, Cleveland tips off another four-gamer at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, beginning with a Thursday night visit from Steph Curry and the red-hot Warriors.
The Cavaliers trail the all-time regular season series against the Celtics – 134-83 – but got a little closer to evening that mark on Saturday night, and improved their mark at home against Boston to 57-54.
The Wine & Gold lead the all-time postseason series, 24-22, including a 16-6 mark in Cleveland.
The Celtics single-game assist mark against the Cavaliers is held by both Sherman Douglass and Larry Bird, both who handed out 16 assists – Bird in 1990; Douglass in ‘93. The Cavaliers single-game leader is Andre Miller, who finished with a 25-point, 17-assist, 10-rebound triple-double in a seven-point Cleveland loss back in 2002.
Both Collin Sexton, still out with a meniscus tear, and Jaylen Brown, out with hamstring injury, missed Saturday night’s contest in Cleveland. Sexton will need some time to heal up, but Brown could return as early as tonight.
They each grew up grew up in Marietta, GA and attended high schools less than 20 miles from the other – with Brown playing at Wheeler High School in Marietta and Sexton at Pebblebook High in Mableton.