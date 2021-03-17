Three Keys: Cavaliers vs. Celtics

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
The Cavaliers return home for the first time since the All-Star Break on Wednesday night – and they can use the lift as they welcome the Boston Celtics to town trying to snap a four-game slide.
The Wine & Gold’s struggles on South Beach continued on Tuesday night, with the Heat extending their home win streak to 19 straight with a one-sided win – jumping out to an early lead and holding off Cleveland’s late rally. Collin Sexton led the Cavs in scoring and JaVale McGee had an outstanding game off the bench, but the Cavs again failed to reach the century mark and struggled to shoot the ball from long-range.
The Celtics are also on the second half of a back-to-back, falling to the Jazz on Tuesday night in Boston. Donovan Mitchell drilled what turned out to be the game-deciding triple with just over a minute to play as Brad Stevens squad fell for the second time in three games since the Break.
The Cavs will also be looking to snap a nine-game skid to the Celtics, including a lopsided defeat back in Beantown back in late January.
The Celtics boast one of the one-two punches in the NBA with the wing combo of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, who scored a combined 57 points in last night’s loss to Utah.
In his fifth year out of Cal, Brown is having his best season as a pro – averaging 24.4ppg with improved numbers almost entirely across the broad. In his first season as an All-Star, Brown has posted 21 20-point games, four 30-point games and a pair of 40-point performances. One of those 30-point outings came against the Cavs, dropping 33 on Cleveland in a blowout win earlier this year.
Tatum – the Celtics leading scorer at 25.2ppg didn’t play in that game, but he’s had some big nights against the Cavs in the past – topping the 30-point mark in each of his last two head-to-head matchups.
The Cavaliers got Larry Nance Jr. back after missing 12 games with a hand injury, and he’ll be swapping paint with both Celtics on St. Patrick’s Day.
Nance made his Cavaliers debut against the Celtics and he’s had some solid showings since, posting a pair of double-doubles, including a 19-point, 15-rebound outing one year ago.
The sixth-year man barely missed a double-double last night, finishing with 14 points and nine boards – his second double-figure scoring game in three games since the Break.
Collin Sexton topped the 20-point mark for just the second time in his career against Miami on Tuesday night, leading the Wine & Gold with 21 points, going 7-for-17 from the floor and 5-of-6 from the stripe.
After 10 straight outings of 20-plus points heading into the Break, Sexton struggled against New Orleans and Atlanta before reaching that mark again on Tuesday. The Young Bull would love to snap out of his shooting funk from long-range on Wednesday night – hitting on just 3-of-16 triples since the midway point.
Sexton couldn’t find his rhythm in Cleveland’s loss back in January – finishing with 13 points on 3-of-8 shooting – but he had a monster night the last time Boston rolled in last March – exploding for 41 points on 17-of-30 shooting to go with a team-high six assists.
Boston’s Marcus Smart finished with 18 points in that contest, a six-point Celtics win, and he’ll spend plenty of time checking Sexton on Wednesday night.
Smart might be the heart and soul of the Celts, but they get more offensive production from Kemba Walker – who finished with 21 points in Boston’s win over Cleveland in January.
In his second full season in Boston after spending his first eight in Charlotte, Walker’s numbers have taken a noticeable dip, but he’s still a dangerous weapon, posting eight 20-point games and a 30-point outing so far this season.