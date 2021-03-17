Three Keys: Cavaliers vs. Celtics

Key: Home Cookin' 1 of 3 The Cavaliers return home for the first time since the All-Star Break on Wednesday night – and they can use the lift as they welcome the Boston Celtics to town trying to snap a four-game slide. The Wine & Gold’s struggles on South Beach continued on Tuesday night, with the Heat extending their home win streak to 19 straight with a one-sided win – jumping out to an early lead and holding off Cleveland’s late rally. Collin Sexton led the Cavs in scoring and JaVale McGee had an outstanding game off the bench, but the Cavs again failed to reach the century mark and struggled to shoot the ball from long-range. The Celtics are also on the second half of a back-to-back, falling to the Jazz on Tuesday night in Boston. Donovan Mitchell drilled what turned out to be the game-deciding triple with just over a minute to play as Brad Stevens squad fell for the second time in three games since the Break. The Cavs will also be looking to snap a nine-game skid to the Celtics, including a lopsided defeat back in Beantown back in late January.

Key: Dynamic Duo 2 of 3 The Celtics boast one of the one-two punches in the NBA with the wing combo of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, who scored a combined 57 points in last night’s loss to Utah. In his fifth year out of Cal, Brown is having his best season as a pro – averaging 24.4ppg with improved numbers almost entirely across the broad. In his first season as an All-Star, Brown has posted 21 20-point games, four 30-point games and a pair of 40-point performances. One of those 30-point outings came against the Cavs, dropping 33 on Cleveland in a blowout win earlier this year. Tatum – the Celtics leading scorer at 25.2ppg didn’t play in that game, but he’s had some big nights against the Cavs in the past – topping the 30-point mark in each of his last two head-to-head matchups. The Cavaliers got Larry Nance Jr. back after missing 12 games with a hand injury, and he’ll be swapping paint with both Celtics on St. Patrick’s Day. Nance made his Cavaliers debut against the Celtics and he’s had some solid showings since, posting a pair of double-doubles, including a 19-point, 15-rebound outing one year ago. The sixth-year man barely missed a double-double last night, finishing with 14 points and nine boards – his second double-figure scoring game in three games since the Break.