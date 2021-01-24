Three Keys: Cavaliers at Celtics

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
On Sunday night, the Cavaliers hit the road but hope to retain their excellent mojo and drop another Atlantic Division foe when they travel to Boston for a meeting against the slumping Celtics.
The re-energized Cavaliers ran their win streak to three on Friday night – taking two straight over the new-look Nets after sinking the Knicks one week earlier. Following up their double-overtime thriller on Wednesday night with a convincing rebuke two nights later, the Wine & Gold pulled away late in the third and held a double-digit lead throughout the fourth quarter. Cleveland got both Darius Garland and Dylan Windler back – and each contributed to the tasty win off the bench.
The Celtics are riding a three-game losing streak – all three against Divisional rivals, taking a pair on the chin last week in Philadelphia. Still playing without Jayson Tatum while he recovers from COVID-19, Boston has relied on Jaylen Brown – who dropped 42 points on the Sixers on Friday but didn’t get much help.
Boston has had Cleveland’s number for a while, having won eight straight heading into tonight’s contest. The Celtics really could use tonight’s game – hitting the road for seven of their next eight, including a five-game West Coast trip. The Cavs, conversely, play six of their next eight at home, beginning with Monday night’s meeting against LeBron James and the World Champion Lakers.
Don’t say it won’t be strange seeing Tristan Thompson in a Boston uniform going against the Cavaliers tonight.
It will.
After spending the first nine years of his career with the Wine & Gold after being taken No. 4 overall in the 2011 Draft – three picks after the player whose current team Cleveland just dropped twice – Thompson inked a free agent deal with the Celtics this offseason.
But one of the Cavs all-time greats has struggled to find his footing in Boston – having his worst season since an injury-plagued campaign in 2017, averaging just 6.7 points and 8.3 boards through his first dozen games. Tristan has scored in double-figures just twice and grabbed double-digit boards but thrice so far this season.
He’ll be going against the league’s third-ranked double-double man (and its leading rebounder) on Sunday night: Andre Drummond.
Drummond has doubled-up in every game he’s suited up for but one, coming into tonight’s matchup averaging 18.8 points and 15.1 boards per – including his 19-point, 16-rebound performance on Friday night.
Drummond’s backup for most of the season had been 13-year veteran, JaVale McGee. But after last week’s trade, Jarrett Allen has been the second big off the bench. And, like McGee, he’s tasting success in that role – averaging 15.5 points, 8.5 boards and 2.0 blocks per through his first two contests as a Cavalier.
There aren’t many guards in the league right now playing better ball than Collin Sexton – who continued his relentless offensive assault on Friday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
The Young Bull ran his streak of 20-point scoring games to 15 in Friday’s win over Brooklyn – going off for 25 points and a season-high nine assists two nights after dropping 42 points – including 20 in the overtime periods – in his return from an ankle injury.
On the season, the third-year man from ‘Bama is averaging a team-best 26.8ppg, shooting 52 percent from the floor and 47 percent from long-range.
Brad Stevens will certainly remember his squad’s last matchup with Sexton – netting his then-career-high 41 points last March, going 17-of-30 from the floor and 4-of-4 from the stripe with six assists.
But Boston has also gotten a backcourt boost over the last week, with Kemba Walker returning to the lineup after a knee injury sidelined him through the first 11 games this year.
Walker understandably got off to a slow start in his return against the Knicks, but has gone for 19 points in each of his last two games since. The 10th-year man from UConn has averaged 18.8ppg in 30 career contests against Cleveland.