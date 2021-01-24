Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Three Keys: Cavaliers at Celtics

Posted: Jan 24, 2021

Keys to the Game presented by: Key Bank

Key: Show on the Road

1 of 3

On Sunday night, the Cavaliers hit the road but hope to retain their excellent mojo and drop another Atlantic Division foe when they travel to Boston for a meeting against the slumping Celtics.

The re-energized Cavaliers ran their win streak to three on Friday night – taking two straight over the new-look Nets after sinking the Knicks one week earlier. Following up their double-overtime thriller on Wednesday night with a convincing rebuke two nights later, the Wine & Gold pulled away late in the third and held a double-digit lead throughout the fourth quarter. Cleveland got both Darius Garland and Dylan Windler back – and each contributed to the tasty win off the bench.

The Celtics are riding a three-game losing streak – all three against Divisional rivals, taking a pair on the chin last week in Philadelphia. Still playing without Jayson Tatum while he recovers from COVID-19, Boston has relied on Jaylen Brown – who dropped 42 points on the Sixers on Friday but didn’t get much help.

Boston has had Cleveland’s number for a while, having won eight straight heading into tonight’s contest. The Celtics really could use tonight’s game – hitting the road for seven of their next eight, including a five-game West Coast trip. The Cavs, conversely, play six of their next eight at home, beginning with Monday night’s meeting against LeBron James and the World Champion Lakers.

Key: Greener Parquets

2 of 3

Don’t say it won’t be strange seeing Tristan Thompson in a Boston uniform going against the Cavaliers tonight.

It will.

After spending the first nine years of his career with the Wine & Gold after being taken No. 4 overall in the 2011 Draft – three picks after the player whose current team Cleveland just dropped twice – Thompson inked a free agent deal with the Celtics this offseason.

But one of the Cavs all-time greats has struggled to find his footing in Boston – having his worst season since an injury-plagued campaign in 2017, averaging just 6.7 points and 8.3 boards through his first dozen games. Tristan has scored in double-figures just twice and grabbed double-digit boards but thrice so far this season.

He’ll be going against the league’s third-ranked double-double man (and its leading rebounder) on Sunday night: Andre Drummond.

Drummond has doubled-up in every game he’s suited up for but one, coming into tonight’s matchup averaging 18.8 points and 15.1 boards per – including his 19-point, 16-rebound performance on Friday night.

Drummond’s backup for most of the season had been 13-year veteran, JaVale McGee. But after last week’s trade, Jarrett Allen has been the second big off the bench. And, like McGee, he’s tasting success in that role – averaging 15.5 points, 8.5 boards and 2.0 blocks per through his first two contests as a Cavalier.

Key: Bull Market

3 of 3

There aren’t many guards in the league right now playing better ball than Collin Sexton – who continued his relentless offensive assault on Friday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

The Young Bull ran his streak of 20-point scoring games to 15 in Friday’s win over Brooklyn – going off for 25 points and a season-high nine assists two nights after dropping 42 points – including 20 in the overtime periods – in his return from an ankle injury.

On the season, the third-year man from ‘Bama is averaging a team-best 26.8ppg, shooting 52 percent from the floor and 47 percent from long-range.

Brad Stevens will certainly remember his squad’s last matchup with Sexton – netting his then-career-high 41 points last March, going 17-of-30 from the floor and 4-of-4 from the stripe with six assists.

But Boston has also gotten a backcourt boost over the last week, with Kemba Walker returning to the lineup after a knee injury sidelined him through the first 11 games this year.

Walker understandably got off to a slow start in his return against the Knicks, but has gone for 19 points in each of his last two games since. The 10th-year man from UConn has averaged 18.8ppg in 30 career contests against Cleveland.

Allen, Jarrett, Drummond, Andre, Garland, Darius, Sexton, Collin, Windler, Dylan

