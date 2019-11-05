Three Keys: Cavaliers vs. Celtics

Key: Red Hot and Green 1 of 3 After dropping their first home game of the season on Sunday night, the Cavaliers hope to bounce back at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse – welcoming Kemba Walker and the red-hot Celtics to town on Tuesday night. In Sunday’s defeat, the Cavs and Mavs went back and forth for three quarters before Dallas went off for 45 points in the final period – propelled by a monster night by Luka Doncic, who posted his second straight triple-double. Kevin Love had a big night, but the Mavericks’ size was a problem for Cleveland throughout the evening. The Celtics fell to Philly in the season opener but haven’t lost since – rattling off four straight wins, including last week’s victory over the Knicks. Kemba Walker and Jayson Tatum each had big nights for Boston, which comes to Cleveland off three nights’ rest. Boston swept the Cavaliers in four games last season, but Cleveland has still taken four of the last six at home against the C’s.

Key: Changing of the Guard 2 of 3 If the Cavaliers are hoping to snap their slide against Boston – and get back in the win column this season – they’ll have to figure out a way to slow down the sizzling Kemba Walker. After spending his first eight years in Charlotte, the three-time All-Star is flourishing in his first season in Beantown – leading the Celtics in scoring at 26.2 points per, thanks to a current streak that’s seen him tally at least 30 points, six boards and four assists in each of his last three outings. The Cavaliers did a solid job against Walker last year, holding him to sub-40 percent shooting in four meetings, including a 2-for-16 night in Cleveland. The leading scorer in that November 13 contest was Jordan Clarkson, who’ll have to deal with Walker sporadically throughout the night and who comes into tonight’s contest riding a nice stretch – having now scored at least 15 points in each of his last five games after struggling in the opener. Over that five-game stretch, Clarkson is averaging 17.2 points, shooting 54 percent from the floor and 42 percent from the stripe. Walker will start out against Collin Sexton, who’ll make him work on the defensive end. Sexton comes into tonight’s game having now notched double-figure scoring in 29 straight games dating back to last year and having averaged 20.5 points per in four rookie meetings against the Celtics.