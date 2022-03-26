Keys to the Game: Cavaliers vs. Bulls

Running with the Bulls

The Playoff push is officially upon us, and the Wine & Gold welcome the Bulls to town for a key Eastern Conference showdown to tip off a three-game homestand.

With just nine games to play, the Cavaliers (41-32) are looking to right the ship heading into the homestretch – having dropped their last two, including a big Thursday night road contest in Toronto, falling behind by double-digits in the first quarter and failing to mount a serious comeback the rest of the way.

The Bulls (42-31) have been struggling of late as well. They’ve also dropped their last two – and eight of their last 11 – falling to the Pelicans on Thursday night in New Orleans, a loss that leaves them just one game ahead of the Cavs for the 5th-seed in the East.

The Cavaliers failed to capture the season sweep over Toronto on Thursday night, with the Raptors drilling 16 three-pointers – six by Pascal Siakam, who led both teams with 35 points – while keeping Cleveland at bay for the final three quarters. After jumping out to a quick early lead, the Cavs notched just 17 points in the first quarter and never quite recovered from there.

Lauri Markkaen led the Wine & Gold with 20 points, adding five boards and a steal, while Darius Garland notched his fourth straight double-double – finishing with 18 points and a game-high 10 assists.

Kevin Love moved into the starting lineup against Toronto and tallied a double-double of his own, chipping in with 12 points and a game-high 10 rebounds. Rookie big man Evan Mobley led both teams with three blocks to go with 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting.

Despite a season-high 39-point outburst by Zach LaVine, the Bulls dropped a 17-point decision to the Pelicans on Thursday – falling to 16-21 on the road this season. It won’t get any easier on Saturday against a Cavaliers team that hasn’t dropped a home game (6-0) to a Central Division foe this season.

The Cavaliers close out the month of March this week – wrapping up the homestand with a Monday night visit from the Magic and a Wednesday night showdown with Luka Doncic and the Mavericks. Cleveland finally hits the road on Thursday night, traveling to Atlanta for a meeting with Trae Young and the Hawks.