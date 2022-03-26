Keys to the Game: Cavaliers vs. Bulls

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
The Playoff push is officially upon us, and the Wine & Gold welcome the Bulls to town for a key Eastern Conference showdown to tip off a three-game homestand.
With just nine games to play, the Cavaliers (41-32) are looking to right the ship heading into the homestretch – having dropped their last two, including a big Thursday night road contest in Toronto, falling behind by double-digits in the first quarter and failing to mount a serious comeback the rest of the way.
The Bulls (42-31) have been struggling of late as well. They’ve also dropped their last two – and eight of their last 11 – falling to the Pelicans on Thursday night in New Orleans, a loss that leaves them just one game ahead of the Cavs for the 5th-seed in the East.
The Cavaliers failed to capture the season sweep over Toronto on Thursday night, with the Raptors drilling 16 three-pointers – six by Pascal Siakam, who led both teams with 35 points – while keeping Cleveland at bay for the final three quarters. After jumping out to a quick early lead, the Cavs notched just 17 points in the first quarter and never quite recovered from there.
Lauri Markkaen led the Wine & Gold with 20 points, adding five boards and a steal, while Darius Garland notched his fourth straight double-double – finishing with 18 points and a game-high 10 assists.
Kevin Love moved into the starting lineup against Toronto and tallied a double-double of his own, chipping in with 12 points and a game-high 10 rebounds. Rookie big man Evan Mobley led both teams with three blocks to go with 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting.
Despite a season-high 39-point outburst by Zach LaVine, the Bulls dropped a 17-point decision to the Pelicans on Thursday – falling to 16-21 on the road this season. It won’t get any easier on Saturday against a Cavaliers team that hasn’t dropped a home game (6-0) to a Central Division foe this season.
The Cavaliers close out the month of March this week – wrapping up the homestand with a Monday night visit from the Magic and a Wednesday night showdown with Luka Doncic and the Mavericks. Cleveland finally hits the road on Thursday night, traveling to Atlanta for a meeting with Trae Young and the Hawks.
Tonight marks the fourth and final meeting between these two clubs this year – with all three of the previous decisions decided by double-digits. Cleveland crushed the Bulls by 23 points in the series opener in early December, but Chicago has taken the last two on its home floor, including a 101-91 victory two weeks ago – blowing past the Cavs late in the second quarter and never looking back after intermission.
Overall, the Wine & Gold trail the overall regular season series (94-131) and Chicago also holds a 20-14 advantage in the postseason, although Cleveland has taken the last two series – in both 2010 and 2015 – with the Bulls last series win back in 1994.
The all-time single-game assist mark for Cleveland is John Bagley, who handed out 18 assists to go with 15 points in a Cavs loss back in 1985. The Bulls have two single-game assists leaders (with 15): Reggie Theus in 1983 and current Cavalier Rajon Rondo in 2017.
Lauri Markkanen spent his first four seasons with the Bulls. Markkanen was an All-Rookie First Teamer after his first season in Chicago in 2018 after being taken with the 7th overall pick (originally by the Timberwolves) back in 2017 out of Arizona. Markkanen played in 221 games for Chicago, averaging 15.6ppg over his stay.
And then there’s Chicago reserve, Tristan Thompson, who the Cavs will face on this third different team this year – Sacramento, Indiana and now the Bulls. The 4th overall pick of the 2011 Draft who spent his first nine seasons in Cleveland, Thompson still ranks 3rd in Cavs history in total rebounds (5,393) and is 4th in defensive boards (3,278) and holds the franchise’s all-time games-played streak, appearing in 447 straight contests.