Keys to the Game: Cavaliers at Bulls

Second City Showdown

The Cavaliers are one game away from returning to Cleveland for a five-game homestand, but they’ve got a big one to tackle on Saturday night first – traveling to Chicago for a showdown with the Bulls.

The Wine & Gold (38-28) snapped a three-game skid on Tuesday night in Indiana, but took one on the chin on Friday in Miami – rallying their way back into the game late in the first half, but going cold in the third quarter as the Heat avoided the season sweep with a 117-105 win.

The Bulls (40-26) have been on a rollercoaster ride since early February – following a six-game win streak with a five-game losing streak, which they finally halted on Wednesday night in Detroit.

Last night on South Beach, the Cavaliers – playing again without Jarrett Allen and Caris LeVert – got double-doubles from Darius Garland and Evan Mobley, but only four players notched double-figures as the team turned the ball over 19 times which led to 30 Heat points.

Garland doubled-up for the fourth straight game, finishing with with 24 points and a team-best 10 assists, going 15-for-16 from the stripe.

Mobley notched his third straight double-double – finishing with 19 points and a team-high 12 rebounds.

The Bulls got 36 points from DeMar DeRozan in their much-needed win over Detroit, going 12-of-13 from the line in the win. Zach LaVine added 25 points and Nikola Vucevic chipped in with 21.

The Cavaliers don’t have another trip longer than two games the rest of the way, and come home to finish the month of March with eight of their final 10 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. That run begins with a five-game homestand that begins with a Monday night visit by the Clippers and ends with a visit next Monday by the Lakers.