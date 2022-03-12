Keys to the Game: Cavaliers at Bulls

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
The Cavaliers are one game away from returning to Cleveland for a five-game homestand, but they’ve got a big one to tackle on Saturday night first – traveling to Chicago for a showdown with the Bulls.
The Wine & Gold (38-28) snapped a three-game skid on Tuesday night in Indiana, but took one on the chin on Friday in Miami – rallying their way back into the game late in the first half, but going cold in the third quarter as the Heat avoided the season sweep with a 117-105 win.
The Bulls (40-26) have been on a rollercoaster ride since early February – following a six-game win streak with a five-game losing streak, which they finally halted on Wednesday night in Detroit.
Last night on South Beach, the Cavaliers – playing again without Jarrett Allen and Caris LeVert – got double-doubles from Darius Garland and Evan Mobley, but only four players notched double-figures as the team turned the ball over 19 times which led to 30 Heat points.
Garland doubled-up for the fourth straight game, finishing with with 24 points and a team-best 10 assists, going 15-for-16 from the stripe.
Mobley notched his third straight double-double – finishing with 19 points and a team-high 12 rebounds.
The Bulls got 36 points from DeMar DeRozan in their much-needed win over Detroit, going 12-of-13 from the line in the win. Zach LaVine added 25 points and Nikola Vucevic chipped in with 21.
The Cavaliers don’t have another trip longer than two games the rest of the way, and come home to finish the month of March with eight of their final 10 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. That run begins with a five-game homestand that begins with a Monday night visit by the Clippers and ends with a visit next Monday by the Lakers.
The Cavaliers have split their first two meetings this year, with each team notching double-digit wins at home – and with the fourth and final meeting slated for March 26 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Cleveland demolished the Bulls in the first meeting on December 8, but Chicago got its revenge five weeks later – jumping on the Cavs late in the first half and cruising to the 13-point win, despite being without Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball.
Overall, the Cavaliers trail the overall regular season series (93-130) and Chicago also holds a 20-14 advantage in the postseason, although Cleveland has taken the last two series – in 2010 and 2015.
The single-game rebounding mark for the Cavaliers against Chicago belongs to both J.J. Hickson and Kevin Love, who each grabbed 20 boards – Hickson, in a double-digit loss in 2011; Love, in Cavs win in 2019. Cleveland native Charles Oakley holds the highwater mark for Chicago – grabbing 35 boards (16 off the offensive glass alone) in a Bulls victory back in 1988.
The Cavaliers will see a familiar face on Saturday night in Tristan Thompson, who’ll be squaring off against his former team while playing with a third different opponent – as a member of the Kings on December 11, a member of the Pacers on February 11 and tonight as a Chicago Bull.
Lauri Markkanen spent his first four seasons and 221 games with the Bulls. Markkanen was an All-Rookie First Teamer after his first season in Chicago in 2018 after being taken with the 7th overall pick (originally by the Timberwolves) back in 2017 out of Arizona.