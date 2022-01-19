Keys to the Game: Cavaliers at Bulls

Showdown in Chicago

The Cavaliers have been climbing their way up the standings in the East, and on Wednesday night they’ll have a chance to do even more damage – traveling to the Windy City for a huge Wednesday night showdown with the Conference-leading Bulls.

Cleveland and Chicago have been going in different directions of late. The Bulls have dropped four straight and find themselves in a virtual tie with the Heat at the top of the East. The streaking Cavaliers ran their win streak to five games with a thrilling win over Brooklyn on MLK Day at home and look to extend their road streak to five straight.

On Monday afternoon, the Wine & Gold outscored Brooklyn, 9-2, over the game’s final 3:43 – holding the Nets to just 19 points in the fourth quarter on 30 percent shooting. Isaac Okoro and Lauri Markkanen were big on both ends over that final stretch.

News broke in the first quarter that Darius Garland been named named the Eastern Conference’s Player of the Week, and he showed all the reasons why in the win – netting his 13th double-double of the season with 22 points on 10-of-19 shooting, leading both teams with 12 assists to go with a pair of steals.

Garland has now topped the 20-point mark in each of his last three outings, averaging 27.0 points and 12.7 assists over that stretch, doubling up in four of his last five games.

Jarrett Allen notched his 24th double-double of the season, and seventh in his last nine outings, on Monday – finishing with 14 points on a perfect 6-for-6 shooting to go with a game-high 10 rebounds and team-high two blocks. It was the fourth games this season without a miss from the floor.

Lauri Markkanen chipped in with 14 points of his own, going 5-of-12 from the floor, including 4-of-9 from long-range – his final bomb putting the Cavaliers up for good after James Harden had tied the affair on three free throws with 3:21 remaining – and Kevin Love came off the bench to add 14 points, five boards and five assists.

After winning nine straight, the Bulls have come back earth – dropping four straight and five of their last six, including a seven-point road loss to Memphis on Monday, playing without Zach LaVine, Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso.

DeMar DeRozan led Chicago with 24 points and rookie Ayo Dosunmu doubled-up with 15 points and 10 boards, but it wasn’t enough to get past the surging Grizzlies.

After taking on the Bulls, the Cavaliers come home for a well-earned three-game homestand – welcoming the Thunder to town on Saturday night, followed by visits from the Knicks on Monday the World Champion Bucks on Wednesday.