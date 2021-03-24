Three Keys: Cavaliers at Bulls

Key: On the Road Again 1 of 3 After splitting their four-game homestand, the Wine & Gold get back on the road for four straight – beginning with a Central Division showdown in Chicago before heading West for the final three. The Cavaliers split the back-to-back against Toronto and Sacramento to wrap up their recent homestand, falling on Monday night to the Kings. Monday’s effort was not one of Cleveland’s best; Coach J.B. Bickerstaff subbed out the entire starting lineup midway through the first quarter and the Cavs never regained their rhythm after intermission, with Sacramento using a 16-2 third quarter run to hand Cleveland its fifth loss since the Break. The Bulls – currently sitting in the East’s 9th-seed after going 3-5 since the Break – dropped a lopsided decision to the Jazz on Monday night. Donovan Mitchell led everyone with 30 points and Rudy Gobert blocked nine shots as Utah jumped out to a big first half lead and barely looked back from there. Tonight’s is the first matchup of year against the Bulls, with last year’s loss in Chicago proving to be the final game of the Covid-shortened 2019-20 regular season. The Wine & Gold have dropped six of the last eight against their longtime rivals.

Key: Star Power 2 of 3 Throughout his seven seasons in the league, Zach LaVine has done nothing but get better. And this year, he was finally rewarded for that growth with his first career All-Star nod. Leading the Bulls with a 28.2ppg average, the 13th overall pick out of UCLA in 2014 trails only Bradley Beal and the Greek Freak in Eastern Conference scoring. LaVine, who led the Bulls with 27 points in their recent loss to Utah, has 17 games of 30-plus this season, three of 40 or more. Speaking of 40-point games, LaVine has two of those in each of his last two outings against Cleveland, averaging 43.0 points per on 57 percent shooting – both Bulls victories. LaVine will spend plenty of time getting checked by rookie Isaac Okoro, but he’ll also have to deal on both ends with Cleveland’s scoring leader, Collin Sexton. One night after putting together an absolute gem against the Raptors – leading everyone with 36 points on 13-of-24 shooting, including 6-of-9 from deep – the Young Bull struggled to score against Sacramento, finishing with 15 points on 6-for-15 shooting (though still leading both squads with seven assists). Sexton notched 20 points in his career debut against the Bulls and has topped the 20-point mark twice since – including a team-high 26 in the most recent meeting last year in Chicago, going 12-of-16 from the floor in the loss.