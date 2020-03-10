Three Keys: Cavaliers at Bulls

Key: Running of the Bulls 1 of 3 After a thrilling conclusion of their five-game homestand – completing season sweeps of a pair of Western Conference squads – the Cavs hit the road for six straight, beginning with a Central Division showdown on Tuesday night in Chicago. The Wine & Gold – now 5-5 under new head coach J.B. Bickerstaff – bounced back from a four-game skein to knock off the Nuggets on Saturday night and dropped the Spurs in overtime for an encore on Sunday. Four Cavaliers notched double-figures for the first time since 1990 as Andre Drummond returned to the lineup with a vengeance, leading both squads in scoring and blocks. The Bulls have been getting healthier – and might have Zach LaVine back for Tuesday night – but it hasn’t translated to wins – having dropped 13 of their last 15 games, including a Sunday night loss to the Nets. Chicago forced 29 turnovers but allowed Brooklyn to shoot 50 percent from the floor. Tuesday marks the fourth and final matchup between these teams this year – with Cleveland needing a win to secure the split, having dropped the last two meetings over a one-week span in mid-January after winning the series opener back in October.

Key: Middle Management 2 of 3 It seems like Cavaliers have had a different big man step up in almost every victory since the All-Star Break, and on Sunday night it was their recently-acquired All-Star, Andre Drummond. After missing five of the previous six games with a sore left calf, Drummond led both squads in the win with 28 points, going 11-for-16 from the floor, adding 17 boards and a game-high three blocks. Over his last two contests, the 8th-year man from UConn is averaging 27.5 points and 15.0 rebounds per, shooting 62 percent from the floor and adding four steals and four swats to the mix. His double-double on Sunday night improved his 2019-20 total to 46, good for 4th in the NBA. In 31 career meetings against the Bulls, Drummond has doubled-up in 17 of them. On Tuesday night, Drummond will likely face off against Wendell Carter Jr., who recently returned from a 22-game absence with a severe ankle sprain. Carter – Chicago’s rebounding leader this year – got his sophomore season off to a good start – doubling-up in six of his first nine games and notching 15 points and eight boards against the Cavs back on October 30, but he’s struggled to rediscover his rhythm – averaging 6.8 points and 6.6 boards since coming back.