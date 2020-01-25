Three Keys: Cavaliers vs. Bulls

Key: Running of the Bulls 1 of 3 With four games remaining in the month of January and just nine before the All-Star Break, the Cavaliers would love to right the ship – having dropped six straight and 11 of their previous 13 outings heading into their rematch with the Bulls on Saturday night. After closing out their six-game trip with a difficult loss in Chicago last Saturday, the Wine & Gold have dropped two straight at home – including an anemic performance on Thursday night against Washington. Cleveland led by a dozen in the first quarter, but once the Wizards grabbed the lead back later that quarter, the Cavaliers were never able to catch up, trailing by double-digits for much of the remainder. The Bulls have alternated wins and losses for the last two weeks. Following a Wednesday night win over the Timberwolves, they dropped a home contest to the visiting Kings on Friday night, scoring just 12 points in the final period and netting a season-low 81 points in the process. They also lost their promising young forward, Lauri Markkanen, to a hip injury that’ll sideline him for the next four to six weeks. The Cavaliers ran out to a 19-point second-half lead in last Saturday night’s loss in Chicago, netting 73 points in the first half before running out of gas in the fourth quarter, turning the ball over 10 times in the period and wrapping up the roadie with a tough defeat.

Key: Shooting Stars 2 of 3 In last week’s loss in the Windy City – the site of this year’s All-Star Weekend – the Bulls’ leading scorer once again made his case for a reserve role on the Eastern Conference squad, with Zach LaVine going off for 42 points in the win, going 19-of-31 from the floor and notching 27 of those points after intermission. LaVine has been outstanding all season and he’s been especially good since the calendar flipped to 2020. He’s scored at least 20 points in every game in January – averaging 28.9ppg over that 13-game run. He’s posted two 40-point games and four 30-point games over that stretch, shooing 48 percent from the floor and 81 percent from the stripe. His opposite on Saturday night, Collin Sexton, hasn’t been quite as lethal, but he comes into the rematch on a bit of a heater as well. Sexton led the Cavs with 17 points in Monday’s loss to New York, but that was his only outing over the last five in which he failed to score at least 25 points. In Thursday’s meeting against the Wizards, Sexton posted a team-high 29 points – going 10-for-15 from the floor, 2-of-2 from deep and 7-of-7 from the stripe, adding four boards, four assists and a pair of steals. In last Saturday’s loss in Chicago, the Young Bull finished with 26 points on 10-for-17 shooting, including a 4-of-6 mark from long-range. Sexton shot .111 (3-of-27) from three-point range over the month of December; in January, he’s at .482 (27-of-56).