Keys to the Game: Cavaliers vs. Bucks

Deer Stand

The Wine & Gold wrap up their three-game mini-homestand – and get a well-earned three-day break when they do – welcoming the World Champs to town for a Central Division showdown on Wednesday night.

As unlikely as it might’ve seemed before the season started, as we approach the 50-game mark, the Cavaliers find themselves mere percentage points behind the NBA Champs – with a chance to move ahead of them with a win on Wednesday.

Milwaukee is coming off a perfect three-game homestand – the final win coming without Giannis Antetokounmpo – as the Wine & Gold try to complete a trifecta of their own. Cleveland would also like to extend the Bucks’ road skein to four.

On Monday night, the Cavaliers improved to 9-2 in their last 11 games at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse and 9-3 in the month of January – dropping the Knicks for the second time this season.

In the victory, Cleveland jumped out to a 15-point second-half lead, propelled by Kevin Love’s three-point eruption in the third quarter. New York climbed all the way back to tie the game with 2:28 to play. But Darius Garland’s monster triple in front of the Knicks bench with 1:23 to go and a late Even Mobley free throw iced the win.

With the 95-93 decision, the Cavs moved 10 games above .500 for the first time since the 2017-18 season and held their 19th opponent under the century mark – continuing their run as the East’s top scoring defense.

The Bucks are in the middle of the pack in points allowed in the East, but only the Hornets score more points – already having posted 14 games of 120-plus points this season, including 133 in a home barnburner against Sacramento on Saturday night.

Milwaukee got that 133-127 win despite not having the Greek Freak available, sitting out with right knee soreness. The two-time MVP’s status is still questionable for Wednesday night’s matchup in Cleveland.

With Giannis out on Saturday, Khris Middleton went for a season-best 34 points and Jrue Holiday pitched in with 26 of his own.

The Wine & Gold wrap up the month of January with a back-to-back beginning with a Sunday night matchup in Motown followed by a return to Cleveland for a Monday night meeting with the Pelicans. The Cavs begin February with two straight on the road – traveling to Houston and Charlotte.