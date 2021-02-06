Three Keys: Cavaliers vs. Bucks

Key: Rapid Revenge 1 of 3 After a back-and-forth battle on Friday night, Cleveland and Milwaukee lock horns once more before the Cavaliers embark on their West Coast trip – with the Bucks right behind them on the road. The game was close throughout, with 16 ties and 19 lead-changes through the first three quarters, but the heavyweight Bucks imposed their will in the fourth – holding Cleveland to 16 points and pulling away for their sixth straight win in the series. The Bucks – who’d canned 21 triples in each of their previous two games – scored 74 points in the paint and grabbed 19 more boards than Cleveland to earn their third straight win overall. Tonight’s game wraps up a four-game homestand for the Wine & Gold – who split for a five-game junket with stops in Phoenix (Monday), Denver (Wednesday), Portland (Friday), L.A. (Sunday) and San Francisco (Monday).

Key: Backcourt Battle 2 of 3 When facing off against a healthy Bucks team, the main concern is obviously Giannis Antetokounmpo, the reigning MVP and Defensive Player of the Year. But Milwaukee can hurt you in any number of ways – as they proved again last night. Last year’s top regular season squad got even better in the offseason with the addition of the underrated Jrue Holiday. Holiday was excellent on Friday night, going 8-of-9 from the floor for 17 points and to go with a game-high seven assists and a steal. Now in his 12th year, Holiday is having a career year shooting the ball. His backcourt mate, Donte DiVicenzo, was also very productive – doubling-up with 11 points and a game-high 11 boards, adding six assists and a steal. Darius Garland and Collin Sexton were good but not great on Friday night. Sexton led Cleveland with 19 points on 7-for-17 shooting and Garland pitched in with 13 points, going 6-of-14 from the floor. Both added four assists. Overall, the Bucks have held Cleveland’s backcourt dynamic duo in check; in 13 combined career games against Milwaukee, both Sexton and Garland have just one 20-point performance each.