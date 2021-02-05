Three Keys: Cavaliers vs. Bucks

Key: Twice as Nice 1 of 3 Before embarking on a five-game West Coast road trip, the Wine & Gold wrap up their four-game homestand this weekend – welcoming Giannis and the Bucks to town for a pair on Friday and Saturday nights. On Wednesday night, the Cavaliers simply couldn’t keep up with the hot-shooting Clippers – who drilled 20 three-pointers on the night. Paul George drilled twice as many triples individually as Cleveland did as a team, going 8-of-9 from beyond the arc as L.A. won its sixth straight against the Cavaliers, who dropped just their second home contest in the last seven outings. The Bucks, winners of two straight, begin a six-game roadie as well on Friday night – tipping off with two straight in Cleveland before embarking on a West Coast junket of their own. In those two victories, Milwaukee beat Portland and Indy by an average of 24.0 points per – drilling 21 three-pointers in each contest. Cleveland and Milwaukee have squared off once this year – with a Greek Freak-less Bucks squad with Khris Middleton leading the way with 27 points in the January 9 meeting. The Bucks have won five straight over the Wine & Gold, including seven of the past eight.

Key: Super Freaky 2 of 3 The Cavaliers had a tough time with the Bucks in last month’s loss, and things get even more difficult as the Bucks roll into town for a two-fer – with the reigning two-time MVP ready to rumble this weekend. The Greek Freak’s numbers are slightly down from the past two seasons, but he’s still one of the league’s top two-way talents and comes in averaging 27.0 points, 11.2 boards and 6.0 assists, having played in every game this season except for the early-January matchup against Cleveland. Giannis, fresh off a 21-point, 14-rebound, 10-assist triple-double in the Bucks’ recent win over the Pacers, his third of the season, the now-8th-year man has had some monster nights against the Cavs – with seven 20-point games, five 30-point games and a pair of 40-point outbursts right here in Cleveland. Like most teams, the Cavaliers will throw every look they have at the Greek Freak, and that’ll include rookie Isaac Okoro – as the baptism-by-fire season continues for the 20-year-old, who leads his freshman class in minutes-played by a wide margin. Okoro has been rock-solid defensively so far this year, but he’s struggled offensively over the past couple weeks – tallying double-figure scoring just twice in the last nine games, including a two-point effort against the Clippers on 1-for-5 shooting.