Three Keys: Cavaliers at Bucks

Key: Road Finale 1 of 3 On Saturday night, the Wine & Gold finally close out their longest trip of the season’s first half – a six-game, 10-day trip that Cleveland can split with a win over the heavyweight Bucks in Milwaukee. The Cavaliers pulled out an impressive win at the Grindhouse in Memphis on Thursday night, overtaking an equally-shorthanded Grizzlies squad in the final moments – with rookie Isaac Okoro coming up huge on both ends in the last minute of the victory. Again, the Cavaliers relied on their defense for the win, holding the Grizz to 90 points, 35 percent three-point shooting at eight total free throws. The Bucks dropped their first home game of the season on Friday night, as the Utah Jazz – Cleveland’s home opponent on Tuesday night – splashed home 25 three-pointers in the win despite 66 combined points from Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton. Milwaukee took all three meetings with the Cavs last year and have won four of six overall. The Bucks in the second half of a back-to-back after a draining loss; the Cavaliers, looking to cap off the end of a long roadie. On Saturday night, something’s gotta give.

Key: Super Freaky 2 of 3 Larry Nance’s name is littered throughout the Wine & Gold’s record books and his mark for blocked shots in a game – 11, set in 1989, is one that might never be broken. On Thursday night, his eldest son joined him – becoming the only Cavalier in team history to go at least 7-for-7 from the floor, including 4-of-4 from long-range – notching a season-high 18 points in Cleveland’s big road win over the Grizz. The squad’s most versatile player, Nance added three boards, four assists and three steals. Nance’s offensive numbers are slightly down so far this season, but he’s been excellent on the defensive end and a big factor to the squad’s early success – leading the league both deflections in steals. Nance and his frontcourt mates will need their A-game on Saturday night – taking on the league’s two-time MVP and reigning Defensive Player of the Year, Giannis Antetokounmpo. Last year, the Greek Freak was the only player in NBA history to average at least 29.0 points, 13.0 boards and 5.0 assists and he’s off to another smashing start this year, leading Milwaukee in two of those first three categories again this season. Over the last three seasons against Cleveland, Antetokounmpo – who dropped 35 points on Utah last night and 43 against Detroit two games earlier – is averaging 31.6 points and 10.1 rebounds per.