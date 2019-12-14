Three Keys: Cavaliers at Bucks

Key: The Bucks Stop Here 1 of 3 The Cavaliers snapped their eight-game losing skid on Thursday night to start the trip and look to carry some momentum into the rest of the three-game roadie. They’ll need it on Saturday, as they take on the league’s hottest squad. Cleveland played one of its best games of the season on Thursday night in San Antonio – scoring the final five points in the final 20 seconds of regulation – capped by Kevin Love’s three-pointer with 7.5 to play to send the contest into overtime. In the extra-session, Cleveland never trailed, getting its first win since November 23 and first road win since November 10. The Bucks haven’t lost a single game since November 8 – a win streak that’s now reached 17 games, including their comeback victory over the Grizzlies in Memphis on Friday night. Milwaukee outscored the Grizz, 37-19, in the final period with Giannis outdueling Jaren Jackson, who poured in a career-best 43 points, 26 of those in the third quarter. Two of Milwaukee’s 23 wins this season have come against the Cavaliers, including a nine-point victory back in late November at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Key: Super Freaky 2 of 3 Taking on the Milwaukee Bucks means taking on the league’s MVP – Giannis Antetokounmpo. And the bad news for the rest of the Association this year is that he’s actually gotten better. After averaging 27.7ppg and 12.5rpg (+5.5apg) in his MVP season, the Greek Freak is up to 30.9 and 13.2 this year – looking to join Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Wilt Chamberlain and Elgin Baylor to averaged 30/13/5 for an entire campaign. This season, Antetokounmpo has posted 14 30-point, 10-rebound games, twice as many as his next-closest competitor (Luka Doncic). The 15th overall pick of the 2013 Draft has had some huge nights against the Wine and Gold over his career, but Cleveland was able to slow him down in their first visit to Milwaukee this year – holding him to just 14 points on 5-for-15 shooting. The Cavaliers will try to counter the Freak with various looks, but for much of the night he’ll tangle with Kevin Love – who’s coming off his best offensive night of the season on Thursday. In Cleveland’s Thursday night victory over San Antonio, the former UCLA star finished with 30 points – going 11-for-24 from the floor, including 4-of-9 from long-range to go with a game-high 17 rebounds.