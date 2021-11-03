Keys to the Game: Cavaliers vs. Blazers

Homecoming Kings

The Cavaliers look to build off the moment of an extremely successful early-season West Coast trip – going 3-2 overall, including a convincing win over Charlotte to wrap up the roadie on Monday night.

The Wine & Gold’s long front line was as good as advertised against the Hornets – with the trio of Jarrett Allen, Lauri Markkanen and Evan Mobley combining for 60 points, 34 rebounds, seven blocks, five steals and five assists in the victory.

Against Charlotte, the Cavaliers jumped out to a 19-point lead with a 40-point first quarter, led by Jarrett Allen’s 15-point period. Allen stayed strong for the remainder of the game, finishing with a team-high 24 points, going 9-of-13 from the floor, adding a game-best 16 rebounds, three blocks, two assists and a steal.

Markkanen followed up with a season-best 21 points on 7-for-19 shooting, adding eight boards, a pair of steals and three blocks of his own. But the 5th-year man will be out for Wednesday’s meeting, as he enters the NBA’s health and safety protocol.

The Blazers wrap up a three-game roadie of their own on Wednesday night in Cleveland – having dropped their previous two games on the trip, including a double-digit loss to the shorthanded Sixers on Monday. Norman Powell led Portland in scoring, as Damian Lillard struggled from the floor for the second consecutive game.

Aside from their opener – a three-point loss to the Kings – the Blazers have won by an average of 22.7 points per and lost by an average of 13.8.

After tonight’s contest, the Cavaliers get right back on the road – traveling to take on the Raptors on Friday night followed by a Sunday evening showdown with the Knicks in New York.