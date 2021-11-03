Keys to the Game: Cavaliers vs. Blazers

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
The Cavaliers look to build off the moment of an extremely successful early-season West Coast trip – going 3-2 overall, including a convincing win over Charlotte to wrap up the roadie on Monday night.
The Wine & Gold’s long front line was as good as advertised against the Hornets – with the trio of Jarrett Allen, Lauri Markkanen and Evan Mobley combining for 60 points, 34 rebounds, seven blocks, five steals and five assists in the victory.
Against Charlotte, the Cavaliers jumped out to a 19-point lead with a 40-point first quarter, led by Jarrett Allen’s 15-point period. Allen stayed strong for the remainder of the game, finishing with a team-high 24 points, going 9-of-13 from the floor, adding a game-best 16 rebounds, three blocks, two assists and a steal.
Markkanen followed up with a season-best 21 points on 7-for-19 shooting, adding eight boards, a pair of steals and three blocks of his own. But the 5th-year man will be out for Wednesday’s meeting, as he enters the NBA’s health and safety protocol.
The Blazers wrap up a three-game roadie of their own on Wednesday night in Cleveland – having dropped their previous two games on the trip, including a double-digit loss to the shorthanded Sixers on Monday. Norman Powell led Portland in scoring, as Damian Lillard struggled from the floor for the second consecutive game.
Aside from their opener – a three-point loss to the Kings – the Blazers have won by an average of 22.7 points per and lost by an average of 13.8.
After tonight’s contest, the Cavaliers get right back on the road – traveling to take on the Raptors on Friday night followed by a Sunday evening showdown with the Knicks in New York.
The two teams who entered the NBA in the same season have had some interesting interconference meetings over the five decades of their respective histories – with the Blazers leading the all-time series, 72-54. In the early 2000s, the Wine & Gold had their way with Portland, taking eight of 10 matchups. But Portland has had the upper hand of late – winning five of the last six, including both games last year by an average of 27.5 points per.
The all-time single game rebound leader for the Cavaliers against Portland is Cliff Robinson, who grabbed 23 boards in a 98-92 victory at the Richfield Coliseum. The Blazers all-time mark was set by none other than Bill Walton, who grabbed 20 rebounds in an epic 4OT victory in Portland back in 1974 – offsetting Austin Carr’s game-high 34 points in the loss.
Two Blazers will have a homecoming of sorts on Wednesday night.
Blazers guard C.J. McCollum is a Canton native who attended Glen Oak High School. The 9th-year man – drafted 10th overall out of Lehigh back in 2013 – has spent his entire career with Portland and has averaged 16.5ppg in 13 career contests against the Cavaliers, including a 35-point outburst in a Portland victory at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse two season ago.
And of course, there’s Blazers forward and former Cavalier, Larry Nance Jr., who was traded to Portland in a three-team deal over the summer. Nance, the scion of the Cavs legend, played 182 games with Cleveland from 2018 through this past season. One of the best guys who’s ever worn the Wine & Gold, Nance is averaging 5.9 points and 5.3 boards off the bench for Portland in seven games this season.