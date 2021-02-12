Three Keys: Cavaliers at Blazers

Key: Portland Business 1 of 3 There’s a decent chance the Cavaliers come out of the locker room in a foul mood after taking one on the chin on Wednesday night in Denver – traveling to face a hot Blazers team coming off a big win over the Sixers last night. Coach J.B. Bickerstaff didn’t mince words following Wednesday’s drubbing in Denver, calling out his squad after a poor follow-up to the trip opener in Phoenix. Against a Nuggets team that came into the contest in a foul mood of their own, the Cavs fell behind by double-figures midway through the first quarter and were never a factor from there. The loss was Cleveland’s fifth straight, seventh in the last eight. The banged-up Blazers have won four of five, including a Thursday night thriller in which Carmelo Anthony went off for 17 points in the fourth quarter to help Portland overcome a six-point deficit and knock off the Conference-leading Sixers. Portland has not been kind to the Wine & Gold over the years; the Cavs have dropped six straight in the Pacific Northwest, including eight of the last nine by an average of 17.4 points per.

Key: Zeroed In 2 of 3 Carmelo Anthony might have had his Hot Tub Time Machine moment in the fourth quarter of Thursday’s win over Philly, but everyone knows who the most lethal Trail Blazer is offensively. Damian Lillard led the Blazers with 30 points against the Sixers – his third 30-point performance in his last four outings and 12th this season. The league’s third-leading scorer at 29.4ppg, Lillard also has a pair of 40-point games already this year. The Cavaliers have not been immune to the five-time All-Star’s onslaught. In 14 career meetings against Cleveland, Lillard’s posted seven 20-point games, three 30-point games and a 40-point back in 2016 in Cleveland. As far as Cavaliers coming out of the locker room in a bad mood, the Young Bull might really be seeing red on Friday in Portland. Collin Sexton had easily his roughest outing of the season against the Nuggets, finishing with just four points on 1-of-9 shooting. He did lead the squad with eight assists in 28 minutes of work, but he’ll be the first to admit that he turned in a rare clunker. Sexton was outstanding the previous game in Phoenix – notching 25 points on 10-of-15 shooting – and has been excellent all season as the squad’s leading scorer. In three career contests against Portland, he hasn’t topped the 20-point plateau yet – averaging 13.7ppg on 39 percent shooting. He’d love to change all that on Friday night.