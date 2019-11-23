Three Keys: Cavaliers vs. Blazers

Key: Home Cookin' 1 of 3 The Cavaliers’ six-game homestand could not have come quick enough for a young squad that returns home riding a six-game losing streak and could seriously use the home cooking. That run begins when the struggling Blazers roll into Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Saturday night. Cleveland ran into a buzzsaw on Friday night – facing the red-hot Mavericks in the final game of their four-game homestand. After a competitive first quarter, Dallas began to pull away in the second and used a 45-point third to seal the deal. The Cavaliers, who’ve trailed by at least three TDs in the first half of each of their last four outings, allowed 70 points in the paint and surrendered 20 three-pointers on Friday night in Dallas. Portland isn’t clawing quite as bad as the Cavaliers, but they’ve got their own losing streak to deal with – having dropped three straight as their six-game trip rolls on. On Thursday night, the 11-loss Blazers lost a shootout in Milwaukee – with Giannis posting a 24-point, 19-rebound, 15-assist night that was too much to overcome. The Cavaliers had won four straight against the Blazers in Cleveland before falling late last February. Both road-weary teams will be desperate for a win on Saturday night.

Key: Changing of the Guard 2 of 3 Despite the lopsided loss, the news wasn’t all bad on Friday night. Darius Garland would’ve rather had the win; instead, he posted the best performance of his young career – leading Cleveland with 23 points on 9-for-16 shooting, including 5-of-8 from long-range to go with four assists. Garland has now notched double-figures in seven of his last eight games – but until Friday night, he hadn’t topped the 15-point plateau, hadn’t attempted more than 13 shots in a game and was shooting 34 percent from the floor overall. With his 23-point effort on Friday, Garland finally bumps his scoring average into double-figures. He’ll try to make it two straight on Saturday, but he’ll have to do so against one of the league’s best – Canton native, CJ McCollum. McCollum is having another stellar season in the Pacific Northwest – averaging 22.3 ppg and coming into tonight’s contest on a heater. Over the last four games – the previous two with Damian Lillard on the shelf – he’s averaging 29.0 points per, with a pair of 30-point performances, including a 37-point outburst on Wednesday night in Milwaukee. The former Lehigh standout has also had some big games against his hometown squad – including a 35-point showing in his last visit to Cleveland, going 12-of-18 from the floor, including 7-of-8 from beyond the arc.