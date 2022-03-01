Growing Up ...

Isaac Okoro



Cleveland's Tenacious Defender Looks Back on His Early Days in the ATL



You’d be hard-pressed to find someone who didn’t recognize Isaac Okoro as the Cavaliers top stopper on the defensive end. But you might be surprised to find out how the rugged sophomore became an excellent defender. In today’s installment of Growing Up … the Wine and Gold’s starting shooting guard opens up about his early days in Atlanta and how he converted himself into the big league baller you see today. Selected No. 5 overall out of Auburn in 2020, Okoro missed out on all the fanfare that surrounds the NBA Draft, not long after the early days of COVID-19 abruptly wiped out the conclusion of his college career. As a rookie in Cleveland, the 6-5, 225-pounder led the squad in minutes and games-played and cemented his starting spot on the league’s top-scoring defense this year. This season, Okoro has topped double-figures on 18 occasions, with a pair of 20-point performances. But Okoro’s not the type of player to stuff the stat sheet on the offensive end. He makes his bones shutting down an opponent – a skill that earned him the inaugural Junkyard Dog chain after clamping down on Kyle Kuzma in the fourth quarter of last Saturday night’s win over Washington. As the Wine and Gold head into the homestretch – beginning with a Wednesday night showdown with Charlotte – Cavs.com sat down with the man they call “Ice” to recall his early days in the ATL, how he grew into a defensive stalwart and, of course, his first dunk …

In last week's win over Washington, Okoro's nasty fourth-quarter defense earned him the inaugural Junkyard Dog chain.

Photo by David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images

I wouldn’t say … that we're an athletic family. My parents both came from Nigeria, so they really didn't know a lot about sports and things like that.

I have three other siblings … so they just put all of us into soccer, because that's the sport they knew most about. In Nigeria, soccer a popular sport, so they put us into that first. I was pretty good at soccer – but not real good.

My parents also got me into … basketball and football – and I just fell in love with basketball. My other siblings really didn’t have the taste for sports, but I really stuck to playing basketball and continued to do that.

I was actually pretty good … at football, but they weren’t passing me the ball, so I wasn't really enjoying it. In basketball, I was getting the ball, I was moving around, I felt more active.

I have two sisters and one brother … and I’m the youngest.

They all played … sports in school. One sister did cheerleading, my other sister did volleyball. But they stuck with it for, like, two months – and after that they just they quit it. They really didn’t stick around playing sports.

I started out playing hoops … in a church league. My dad put me into that – and from there I went to rec ball, and then from there we formed an AAU team called A.O.T. And I stayed with that head coach, Omar Cooper – Sharife Cooper’s dad – through high school.

I stuck with him … because he took a chance on me. During the rec ball league, nobody wanted to pick me up. I was just tall. I was that tall kid who really couldn’t do anything. So, nobody wanted to pick me up. But he took a chance on me and then from there he just worked me up – and as a little kid I progressed.

When I was real young … I was taller than most kids, so I played center.

And I was told … to ‘just stay on the block and get rebounds and lay it back in.’

"I was a tall kid, but the only thing I could do was defend. And that was the only way I could stay on the court. So, I learned that from a young age."

But back then … I was struggling just to finish layups. When I was little, I was the worst person on the team.

Then, starting in my … 7th and 8th grade years, I started staying in the gym. I knew I was the worst kid, so I started staying later, coming in earlier, putting in a lot of work. I didn’t want to be the worst person. I wanted to be the No. 1 or No. 2 option.

I guess my defensive skills … developed when I was a little kid.

I was a tall kid, but the only thing I could do … was defend. And that was the only way I could stay on the court. So, I learned that from a young age.

So, I knew right away … if I’m not out there defending, I’m going to be over here on the bench.

Auburn was the second school … to make me an offer. Rutgers was first, but they faded away. Auburn was always contacting me, staying in touch with me going back to 9th grade of high school. They always showed me love – coming to my practices, coming to my games. And every time I went down there, it felt like a family environment. That’s what I looked for in a school.

The Auburn staff told me … what they wanted from me. I always knew Bruce Pearl would coach me hard and not just tell me what I want to hear. It was the perfect school for me.

Bruce Pearl has a … great, big personality. He’s very energetic. He motivates his players, and he has a ton of confidence in them. He wants you to go out there and be great. He gives you the confidence to go out there – take the shots, play hard, be the best player you can be.

I have to admit, though, that … it’s still kind of depressing that I didn’t get to go through all that in college. You dream of going through March Madness. And I feel like at that time we were one of the best teams in the country. I felt like we would have made a big push in March and that would have been good for us.

And I wish I’d been part of … the NBA Draft – walking across that stage, people in the crowd, shaking Adam Silver’s hand, the cool suits. Missing out on that process was painful, but I’m just glad to be in the NBA.

I definitely remember … my first dunk. It was in 7th grade. And, of course, the dunk was weak.

It wasn’t a powerful dunk … but it was still a dunk. With our AAU team, we were always blowing out teams, so there was always a whole bunch of leak-outs and stuff. By that time, we’d blown the team out and it was an easy leak-out for me.

My teammates were … excited. I was excited. It’s a moment you never forget.