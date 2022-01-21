Growing Up ... Lauri Markkanen

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
The Finnisher Looks Back on His Early Days in Jyväskylä
For starters, can we talk about what an underrated nickname “the Finnisher” is for Cavaliers forward Lauri Markkanen?
Markkanenen – the versatile seven-footer from Vantaa, Finland – is technically the squad’s starting “small forward” – one-third of a jumbo frontline that’s barnstormed through the NBA through the season’s first half and put Cleveland squarely into the Playoff picture.
The 24-year-old, acquired by the Wine & Gold in a three-way deal between Portland and Chicago during the offseason, has had a rock-solid NBA career – averaging double-figures through each of his first five seasons. This year with the Cavaliers, Markkanen – the 7th overall pick, originally by the Timberwolves – is averaging 13.7ppg and 5.4 rebounds per.
Markkanen’s also coming off his best offensive performance of the season – dropping 28 points on his former squad on Wednesday night in Chicago, going 9-for-14 from the floor, including 5-of-9 from long-range. The 5th-year man has been very good overall of late – averaging 16.2 points per on 55 percent shooting from the floor, 47 percent from long-range over his last six outings.
Markkanen – whose father Pekka was Finland’s Player of the Year in 1989 – has excelled in separate stints with the Finnish national team and, in his single season at Arizona, was named All-Pac-12 First Team.
Through his first 37 games with the Wine & Gold, Markkanen has already drilled some huge shots as well as thrown down some jaw-dropping dunks – both of which were readily on display over the past couple weeks.
As the Cavs prepare for a well-earned three-game homestand, Cavs.com sat down with the Finnish forward to talk about his hometown, how he came to the States and who’s the best hoopster in his uber-athletic family in today’s installment of Growing Up …
Vantaa was actually … just the place I was born. But other than that, I don’t have any kind of connection to it. Jyväskylä where I grew up – from when I was three until about when I was 16. That’s more of like my hometown.
In Finland … Jyväskylä is a low-key city. I don’t have anything to complain about, growing up there. It was a great environment to get better and grow up and have fun at the same time. It was the perfect place for me.
I come from an … athletic family. My parents and one older brother played professional basketball and another brother plays professional soccer in Europe. I’m the youngest one.
Growing up, I played … a lot of hockey. Not on a team, but outdoor hockey a couple times a week until I was about 15. And I played soccer until I was about 13. Other than that, I started basketball really young.
My second-best sport … would probably be soccer.
With hockey … I mean, I’m seven feet tall, and I’d be, like, 7-6 – I’d be like Tacko – with the skates on.
I haven’t played … hockey in a long time – probably seven or eight years. But I enjoyed it a lot, just going out with my buddies and hanging out. We didn’t have pads or anything like that. I was more just skating around, playing more of a technical game, I guess. Without equipment, you can’t really do slap shots.
Basketball’s always been … the easiest to to play, against my parents and my brothers – and growing up we had a hoop in our back yard.
It’s tough to say when … I was first able to be my dad at basketball.
As a kid … you think the other person is going full-speed, trying to beat you, trying his hardest. But I don’t know, at which point, I could legitimately beat him without him, kind of, ‘letting’ me.
I always challenged … my dad and my brothers and my mom when I was a kid. They got tired of my always asking them to come outside and play. But I wanted to beat them. They let me off the hook very easily. It was very competitive.
I didn’t start … beating my brothers until after I was 11, at least. Probably even older.
I was always … kind of lean and my brothers were just bigger, so it depended on whether my shot was falling or not. Once I got a little bit bigger and stronger, the gap between us closed.
"I mean, I’m seven feet tall, and I’d be, like, 7-6 – I’d be like Tacko – with the skates on."
It never got physical … between my brothers and I. It wasn’t like that. I wanted to win, and my brothers didn’t want to lose to their baby brother. You can see that I’m not the biggest trash-talker in the world. We played to win, but there was never any bad blood.
I had to make a decision … when I was 16. I was just playing basketball because it was fun. I never thought about having a career or anything like that. But at 16, they started recruiting me to Heilsinki and to the academy to kind of prepare for college. So, I had to make a decision – do I want to get something out of basketball or do I just do it for fun, stay at home and play with my best friends.
So I moved to Helsinki … and spent a couple years there in high school and our coach did a great job of contacting schools. I told them right away instead of going pro in Europe, I wanted to try the college route.
My one year at Arizona … happened so fast. I had national team stuff in Finland, so I didn’t come over until September, I think. And we were done in March.
I had a great time … and now that I look back at it, I feel like I only remember the good stuff. Like, you don’t remember how hard it was, going to class at 8 a.m. after playing a game the night before. I look back and I know the decision was right. It got me in the place I’m at now – and that wouldn’t have happened without Arizona.
Looking back, I definitely … remember my first dunk. I think I was 14 or 15.
The funny thing about it is … that I had never dunked in practice. It was in a game and the opposing team had a sideline in-bounds. I stole the ball and had a breakaway, and I actually went up with my right leg, trying to do a left-handed layup.
But then I realized … how high I was – so I dunked with two hands. That was my first dunk ever. It was just a spur-of-the-moment thing. I guess because it was a game, the adrenaline was pumping a little harder.
It happened in a really small gym … that was basically just everybody’s parents, but it was still a fun moment I’m going to remember for the rest of my life.
(Even though my brothers told me afterward … that I’d dunked too early – and now every game that I didn’t dunk will be a disappointment.)