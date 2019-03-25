Growing Up ...

Collin Sexton is a man of many points and few words. Growing up in Marietta, Georgia – a suburb of Atlanta – Sexton claims he started hooping at three years old. It makes sense, because at the ripe old age of 20, the kid looks like he was basically born to play basketball. He led his high school squad to the state title game in his junior and senior seasons and committed to play for Avery Johnson at Alabama. The Young Bull tore it up in his single season in Tuscaloosa – making a name for himself in a jaw-dropping 3-on-5 performance against Minnesota – and was tabbed by the Wine and Gold with the 8th overall pick of this past June’s Draft. In his stellar rookie season in Cleveland, Sexton has posted historic numbers – netting double-figures in 65 games so far this year, becoming just the 26th rookie in NBA history to tally at least 1,000 points and 100 threes and going on an eight-game tear of scoring at least 20 points per game after the All-Star Break. He’s also proven to be one of the most durable rookies (and Cavaliers) – currently the only player on the squad who’s suited up for all 74 games. Watching him develop before our eyes, it’s important to remember that he was a teenager when he arrived in Cleveland. He’s grown up before our eyes this season, but how did he get to this point? In today’s installment of Growing Up, Collin explains how he got to this level, his battles against an older brother and, of course, his first dunk …

I’m originally from … Mableton, Georgia – near Atlanta.

My dad was … a basketball coach. He coached older guys and coached for, like, 20 years.

I was always … around the game. My sister and my brother played also, so I was just playing to follow in their footsteps. I was always in the gym, so I was just learning along the way.

My folks were … very athletic. My dad played football, basketball – everything. My mom, she was a cheerleader and stuff like that. So I was definitely going to be an athlete.

My brother and sister are both … older than me. She’s 28 and he’s 24. My brother went to Hiwassee College in Madisonville, Tennessee and played basketball. And my sister, she stopped playing after varsity year in high school.

My brother and I were … very competitive. We pretty much played all the time. Every time we were both in the gym, we were playing one-on-one. My sister got into it sometimes, but mostly she’d just shoot it.

We didn’t really finish … the games all the time.

Actually … we never finished games because we'd wind up arguing over a foul, start fighting or something like that. We'd never finish. My folks would come in and were like: 'Ok, y'all done playing one-on-one.'

My only other sport … growing up was track, that’s it.

I did the high-jump … and did pretty well – jumped 6-8. I used to be able to jump really well. I can still jump, but there's so many games in the NBA season, you don't need to waste your energy.

The veterans here … try to tease a little bit about dunking in games, but they all know who the best dunker on the team is. I don't really show it in the game, but in the gym, they can see that I can bounce a little bit.

I’m not sure when … I thought the league was a possibility. You always want to make it to the NBA; that's always your dream. But I'd probably say around 11th or 12th grade, things started clicking -- I started get stronger, started getting used to my body and things like that.