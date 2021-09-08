2021-22 Preseason Profile: Darius Garland

Trending Upward

With Labor Day in the rearview mirror, Cavs Training Camp is now just over two weeks away.

The Wine & Gold come into the 2021-22 season with one of the brightest young cores in basketball. But several members of that youthful group are already seasoned veterans. Darius Garland, Collin Sexton, Jarrett Allen and Lauri Markkanen are all under 25 years of age and have 13 seasons of experience between them. And very soon, one of those youngbloods will emerge as the team’s new leader.

Markkanen is the new kid on the block, Jarrett Allen isn’t a boisterous big man, and the Young Bull is a lead-by-example kinda guy. That leaves the leading candidate as Darius Garland – the crafty point guard who grew by leaps and bounds last season.

After playing just five games as a collegian, the Cavs tabbed Garland with the 5th overall pick two years ago – the first of three first round selections along with Dylan Windler and Kevin Porter Jr. And while the other two are still sorting out their pro careers, Garland has established himself as one of the most promising young point guards in the Association.

Garland was outstanding in his first year, logging 55 more games than his single season at Vanderbilt. When the smoke cleared, only two rookies averaged more assists, would have eclipsed Collin Sexton’s rookie record for three-pointers if the season hadn’t been cut short and was the only league freshman to tally at least 700 points, 225 assists and 100 triples.

Last year, the 21-year-old son of former NBA player Winston Garland got better as the season progressed – capped by an outstanding month of April, finishing the season with career bests in scoring (17.4), rebounding (2.4), assists (6.1), steals (1.22), minutes (33.1) along with shooting percentages from the floor (.451) and beyond the arc (.395).

Over the summer, Garland took another positive step as part of the USA Men’s National Team – which eventually won the gold medal in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Originally part of the 17-player Select Team, the Indiana native got bumped up and eventually played in some exhibition games before Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday and Devin Booker were able to rejoin the team.

When Cleveland drafted Garland in 2019, the thought was that it now had two point men. But the sophomore established himself as the lead guard last year, with Sexton flourishing as the team’s leading scorer primarily off the ball.

Of all the members of Cleveland’s young core – which also includes last year’s top pick, Isaac Okoro, and Evan Mobley, the No. 3 overall selection this past July – DG the PG might be the one who’s most poised for a breakout season in 2021-22.

A top-level point guard can carry an NBA team a long way. We’ve seen it over and over again – up to and including last year’s Finals. Can Garland take the next jump in his career, and can he take the Cavaliers with him?