2019 Draft Position Preview: Guards



Breaking Down the Backcourt as Draft Day Approaches



The Wine & Gold have the 5th and 26th overall pick when the 2019 NBA Draft rolls around on June 20 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. As we get closer to the big night, Cavs.com breaks down some of the best players at their positions – focusing this edition on some of the top guards that’ll come off the board that night. In this edition, we’ll check out a player who went from a zero-star recruit to the top of the Lottery, a jack-of-all-trades guy who led his squad to the NCAA title game, a point man with only five games under his belt, a lightning-quick guard with the best hair in the Draft and a former Hoosier looking to become the first “Romeo” to ever play in the NBA.

Left to Right: Darius Garland, Ja Morant, Jarrett Culver, Coby White, Romeo Langford

Photo by Gary Dineen via NBAE/Getty Images

JARRETT CULVER – 6-6, 195 – Born: February 20, 1999 – (Lubbock, TX) – College: Texas Tech – played both SF and SG at Texas Tech, but will likely be moved to backcourt at next level; excelled against top-flight competition in the Tourney; averaged 18.5 points, 6.4 boards and 3.7 assists as a sophomore; frequently ran Red Raiders offense; school’s first Big 12 Player of the Year; will need to improve outside shooting at NBA level; not an explosive athlete, won’t jump out of the gym; very good ball-handler for his size; maybe the most versatile player in the Lottery; can defend multiple positions at a high level; can be an outstanding 3-and-D guy as a pro; high basketball IQ, passionate player; including assists, accounted for nearly 35 percent of Tech’s offense last year; ideal build for an NBA wing; better than average footwork; shooting mechanics might need tweaked; long arms; outstanding motor; tough defender, moves well laterally, quick hands; very good rebounder for his size and loves to run the break off the glass; can be taken out of his game by a stronger defender; concerns about Culver are that he’s too versatile – a jack-of-all-trades, master-of-none at at the next level; but teams are reportedly enamored with the sophomore swingman as June 20 approaches.

DARIUS GARLAND – 6-2, 175 – Born: January 26, 2000 – (Nashville, TN) – College: Vanderbilt – after only playing five games as the mostly highly-recruited player Vanderbilt has ever reeled in, Garland declared for the 2019 Draft and even left the Combine early, likely with a Lottery promise; five-game averages were 16.1 points and 2.8 assists per, shooting 48 percent from beyond the arc; scouts slightly concerned with both meniscus injury as well as small sample size; dynamic ball-handler and score-first point guard; not an explosive, above-the-rim player; outstanding mechanics on silky jumper, smooth release; elusive with the ball; accurate passer, very good court vision; might struggle switching against bigger players because of light frame; sometimes tries to be flashy instead of making the easy play; excellent basketball IQ; uses the dribble to create passing lanes, creative scorer, strong finisher – adept at using either hand at the rim; quick hands, can be a scrappy defender; maybe the best ball-handler in the class; decent mid-range game, soft floater; good size, 6'5 wingspan and a 8'1 standing reach; very good free throw shooter; will need to hit the weight room at the NBA level, but will be likely thrown immediately in the fire for the squad that drafts him.

ROMEO LANGFORD – 6-6, 210 – Born: October 25, 1999 – (New Albany, IN) – College: Indiana – a decorated Indiana high school player, Langford led the Hoosiers with 16.1 ppg average while shooting 45 percent from the floor; loves to attack the rim and a strong finisher in traffic; lacks consistent outside shot – only shot 27 percent from long-range; aggressive rebounder – averaged 5.4 as a freshman, good on offensive glass as well; likes to get team in transition off the rebound; will need to improve his range at the next level; not a big athletic upside; gets to the stripe frequently but needs to improve his percentage; nice touch around the rim; shoots well off the dribble; can post up smaller guards; just a so-so defender but potential to improve at NBA level; good size to absorb contact in the paint; questionable shot selection at times; has the size to develop into a solid 3-and-D guy; tends to drift, not always locked in mentally; played some point guard in high school and still retains playmaking skills; reliant on his right hand, making him easier to guard on the next level; between turnovers and bad shot attempts, needs to improve his overall efficiency, Langford is one of the more intriguing guards near the top of the board.

JA MORANT – 6-3, 175 – Born: August 10, 1999 – (Dalzell, SC) – College: Murray State – lightly recruited out of high school as a zero-star recruit, going totally unranked by ESPN, Rivals, and 247sports, Morant worked his way to the top of the 2019 Draft in two seasons at Murray State; averaged 24.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and an NCAA-leading 10 assists per game – the first Division I player to averaged double-digit dimes since 1994-95; has the speed of John Wall and explosiveness of Russell Westbrook; shot 81 percent from the stripe, upped his three-point percentage from 31 percent to 36 percent in two collegiate seasons; led the Racers to two straight NCAA Tourney appearances – went for 17 points, 11 boards and 16 assists Tourney upset against Marquette; measurables about the same as De’Aaron Fox; has never played in an NBA arena; ended sophomore season with Lute Olson, Bob Cousy and Ohio Valley Conference Players of the Year awards; had big games against big competition – 38 points, 9 rebounds, five assists vs. Alabama; not a ball-hog, loves to get teammates involved; plays with a competitive edge; good shooting motion, release, follow through; excellent rebounder for his size; needs to improve consistency on jumper, but is as complete as any player in the Draft.

COBY WHITE – 6-5, 190 – Born: February 16, 2000 – (Wilson, NC) – College: North Carolina – shattered North Carolina high school scoring records before signing with Tarheels; finished second on UNC in scoring and total points; constantly attacking rim; one of the best catch-and-shoot players in the country; so lightning-quick, had to learn to change speeds at college level; welcomes contact at the rim; shot 35 percent from deep in single season at UNC, maybe the most polished pure shooter in the Draft; decision-making is suspect, tends to play out of control, turnover-prone; led Tarheels to Sweet 16; gives good effort, but not a very good defender at this stage; good late-game killer instinct; outstanding first step, can blow by defenders on perimeter; finishes well at the rim with either hand; good at finding teammates in transition; very good at creating space for his shot; strong facilitator – averaged 4.1 assist per game; excellent free throw shooter; very good lateral quickness; scored at least 33 points on three occasions this year with UNC; needs to add muscle to his frame; sometimes speed can be a curse, gets rushed; sometimes looks to score for himself too quickly; like the two previous players, some team will scoop up the high-octane point man quickly in today’s guard-driven league.