2019 Draft Position Preview: Bigs



Breaking Down This Year's Big Men as Draft Day Approaches



There might be a better positional group of prospects than this year’s big men, but no group in the 2019 Draft has a better collection of names than today’s quintet. In less than two weeks, the Wine & Gold will be on the clock with a pair of first rounders – Nos. 5 and 26 overall – to work with. And although Cleveland has a rock-solid collection of versatile big men, you can never have too much length and muscle in the middle. Today’s group features a freakishly-long big man who can shoot the trey with ease, a banger with an NBA-ready body, a do-it-all scorer from the Adriatic League, an undersized high-energy guy and a player who went from being a sixth man spot in college to becoming a first rounder on June 20.

Left to Right: Naz Reid, Mfiondu Kabengele, Goga Bitadze, Bol Bol, Bruno Fernando

Photos by David Dow via NBAE/Getty Images

BOL BOL – 7-3, 210 – Born: November 11, 1999 – (Olathe, KS) – College: Oregon – one of the Draft’s polarizing prospects; son of Manute Bol; only played nine games before having foot surgery, but posted excellent numbers – averaging 21 points, 9.6 boards and 2.7 blocks while shooting 56 percent from the floor, 52 percent from deep and 76 percent from the line; has incredible range for a man his size; got his first Division I offer in eighth grade; notched 12 points, 12 boards and three blocks in his Oregon debut; could be a decent rim protector, but an overall weak and, at times, unwilling defender; 7-3 with a freakish 7-7 wingspan, 9-7.5 standing reach; good mobility for his size; weighed in at only 208 pounds at the Combine, well below his playing weight at Eugene; suffered navicular fracture in his left foot; obvious durability concerns; very good coordination for being so lanky; can have difficulty guarding in space; rebounds well despite slight frame; can lack intensity; good hands; handles the ball pretty well; good touch around the basket, gets put-backs; fluid shooting motion; solid free throw shooter; needs to add plenty of weight, muscle to avoid being pushed around in the paint at the NBA level and might need a couple years to develop and learn the game.

GOGA BITADZE – 6-11, 250 – Born: July 20, 1999 – (Sagarejo, Georgia) – Team: Mega Bemax – played in the Adriatic League and also against top American competition (Kentucky and Michigan); very good basketball IQ, has been playing against top competition from a young age; seen as ‘high floor, low ceiling’ guy; strong finisher with both hands; sneaky athletic; moves well without the ball; very good hands; can put the ball on the floor; good passing instincts out of the post; soft touch; solid jumper – can stretch the floor; variety of post moves; very emotional player – which is both good and bad, can be foul prone but embraces contact and loves to mix it up; high motor on the offensive glass; started out as a strictly low-post player; very good rebounder; porous perimeter defender; will struggle against more athletic NBA competition; good pick-and-pop guy; could develop into a Jusuf Nurkic-type player; not an above-the-rim player; rolls hard to the hoop in pick-and-roll situations; needs to improve free throw percentage; could be an intriguing late- to mid-first round project for a team looking for offensive punch.

BRUNO FERNANDO – 6-10, 240 – Born: August 15, 1998 – (Luanda, Angola) – College: Maryland – unfinished product with plenty of upside; emerged during sophomore season and considered a bit of a late-bloomer; calm, composed demeanor, but physically not afraid to mix it up in the paint; outstanding NBA frame, big shoulders, long arms; good form on jumper and shoots solid percentage from the stripe; has good mobility and footwork; good in the open floor; not a polished offensive game – scores mostly on put-backs and dunks; can be foul prone; very good shot-blocker, averaged almost two blocks per; very good back-to-the-basket game; active motor; almost exclusively goes to right hand, making him easy to defend; quick, explosive first step; not a willing passer; doesn’t have shooting range to stretch the floor; needs to develop overall basketball IQ; already a muscular frame that will only improve; ability to create his own offense; dynamic athlete who could be a serviceable on both ends as a pro, but not a finished product at this point.

MFIONDU KABENGELE – 6-10, 255 – Born: August 14, 1997 – (Burlington, Ontario) – College: Florida State – led Florida State in scoring this season despite coming off the bench; was ACC Sixth Man of the Year; nephew of Dikembe Mutombo; older prospect – turns 22 in August; NBA ready body; Canadian; versatile defender; uses length well, very good rim protector; doesn’t have ideal center height, but excellent wingspan at 7-3; very good in the mid-range and shot and 37 percent from long-range; tested well athletically at the Combine – among both forwards and centers; can switch out on guards and hold his own; blocked 56 shots in his sophomore season; good facing the basket, but doesn’t have any go-to post moves yet; can fall in love with the jumper; needs to work on ball-handling, sloppy when pressured; not a great passer; showed up big against top competition, averaging 2.7 blocks per game against Virginia Tech, Virginia and Duke in the ACC Tournament, then averaged 21.5 points, 8.5 boards and 2.0 blocks in first two games of NCAA Tourney; shot 76 percent from the stripe; could develop into a versatile two-way big at the next level.

NAZ REID – 6-10, 255 – Born: August 26, 1999 – (Neptune City, NJ) – College: LSU – active body with an extremely high motor; best scoring off the move; brings big energy, but tends to play out of control at times; tough and physical; good face-up game; can hit shots off the dribble; solid passer when he wants to be, but also has stretches of not getting teammates involved; has potential to stretch the floor – shot 33 percent from deep in single season at LSU; can be foul prone; lacks ideal size for a center, but measured well in terms of wingspan and standing reach; needs to work on his back-to-the-basket skills; versatile offensive package; should get to the free throw line more for a guy who plays his style; didn’t quite live up to freshman hype; nice touch around the rim; not a great NBA body – showed up at the Combine with 14 percent body fat; bad overall agility and strength numbers at the Combine, only did three reps on the bench; ball handling and overall basketball strength allow him to create space for his shot; energy, effort and passion could make him a solid sixth man at the next level.