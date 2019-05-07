For the 20th time in team history, the Wine & Gold will dance with Lady Luck at the NBA Draft Lottery. The Cavs are tied for the best odds at the No. 1 pick alongside the Suns and Knicks.

After winning a tie-breaker on April 12 against Phoenix, Cleveland cannot fall lower than sixth and have a 52.1% chance of selecting in the top-4.

Here is a snapshot of each team's chances from 1-6 when the ping pong balls fly on May 14 ...

2019 NBA Draft Lottery Probabilities