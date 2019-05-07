NBA Draft Lottery Probabilities

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
For the 20th time in team history, the Wine & Gold will dance with Lady Luck at the NBA Draft Lottery. The Cavs are tied for the best odds at the No. 1 pick alongside the Suns and Knicks.
After winning a tie-breaker on April 12 against Phoenix, Cleveland cannot fall lower than sixth and have a 52.1% chance of selecting in the top-4.
Here is a snapshot of each team's chances from 1-6 when the ping pong balls fly on May 14 ...
|Lottery Seed
|Team
|Odds of No. 1 Pick
|Odds of No. 2 Pick
|Odds of No. 3 Pick
|Odds of No. 4 Pick
|Odds of No. 5 Pick
|Odds of No. 6 Pick
|1
|NYK
|14.0%
|13.4%
|12.7%
|12.0%
|47.9%
|N/A
|2
|CLE
|14.0%
|13.4%
|12.7%
|12.0%
|27.8%
|20.0%
|3
|PHX
|14.0%
|13.4%
|12.7%
|12.0%
|14.8%
|26.0%
|4
|CHI
|12.5%
|12.2%
|11.9%
|11.5%
|7.2%
|25.7%
|5
|ATL
|10.5%
|10.5%
|10.6%
|10.5%
|2.2%
|19.6%
|6
|WAS
|9.0%
|9.2%
|9.4%
|9.6%
|N/A
|8.6%
|7
|NOP
|7.5%
|7.8%
|8.1%
|8.5%
|N/A
|N/A
|8
|MEM
|6.0%
|6.3%
|6.7%
|7.2%
|N/A
|N/A
|9
|DAL
|4.5%
|4.8%
|5.2%
|5.7%
|N/A
|N/A
|10
|MIN
|3.0%
|3.3%
|3.6%
|4.0%
|N/A
|N/A
|11
|LAL
|2.0%
|2.2%
|2.4%
|2.8%
|N/A
|N/A
|12
|CHA
|1.5%
|1.7%
|1.9%
|2.1%
|N/A
|N/A
|13
|MIA
|1.0%
|1.1%
|1.2%
|1.4%
|N/A
|N/A
|14
|SAC
|0.5%
|0.6%
|0.6%
|0.7%
|N/A
|N/A