NBA Draft Lottery Probabilities

Posted: May 07, 2019

For the 20th time in team history, the Wine & Gold will dance with Lady Luck at the NBA Draft Lottery. The Cavs are tied for the best odds at the No. 1 pick alongside the Suns and Knicks.

After winning a tie-breaker on April 12 against Phoenix, Cleveland cannot fall lower than sixth and have a 52.1% chance of selecting in the top-4.

Here is a snapshot of each team's chances from 1-6 when the ping pong balls fly on May 14 ...

2019 NBA Draft Lottery Probabilities

Lottery Seed Team Odds of No. 1 Pick Odds of No. 2 Pick Odds of No. 3 Pick Odds of No. 4 Pick Odds of No. 5 Pick Odds of No. 6 Pick
1 NYK 14.0% 13.4% 12.7% 12.0% 47.9% N/A
2 CLE 14.0% 13.4% 12.7% 12.0% 27.8% 20.0%
3 PHX 14.0% 13.4% 12.7% 12.0% 14.8% 26.0%
4 CHI 12.5% 12.2% 11.9% 11.5% 7.2% 25.7%
5 ATL 10.5% 10.5% 10.6% 10.5% 2.2% 19.6%
6 WAS 9.0% 9.2% 9.4% 9.6% N/A 8.6%
7 NOP 7.5% 7.8% 8.1% 8.5% N/A N/A
8 MEM 6.0% 6.3% 6.7% 7.2% N/A N/A
9 DAL 4.5% 4.8% 5.2% 5.7% N/A N/A
10 MIN 3.0% 3.3% 3.6% 4.0% N/A N/A
11 LAL 2.0% 2.2% 2.4% 2.8% N/A N/A
12 CHA 1.5% 1.7% 1.9% 2.1% N/A N/A
13 MIA 1.0% 1.1% 1.2% 1.4% N/A N/A
14 SAC 0.5% 0.6% 0.6% 0.7% N/A N/A
