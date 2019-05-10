Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Body: 

Global Sub Nav - v2019

Body: 

Blank Spacer - 20px

Body: 

Results from the Cavs' Draft Lottery History

Jennifer Pottheiser/NBAE via Getty Images
Posted: May 10, 2019

As the 2019 NBA Draft Lottery approaches, take a look back at the Wine & Gold's previous Lottery experiences including their pre-Lottery Draft position, eventual Draft position and player selection ...

Year Pre-Lottery Position Drafted Selection
1986 2 1 Brad Daugherty*
1987 1 7 Kevin Johnson
1991 11 11 Terrell Brandon
1996 12 12 Vitaly Potapenko**
1997 13 13 Derek Anderson
1999 7 8 Andre Miller***
1999 10 11 Trajan Langdon
2000 8 8 Jamal Crawford#
2001 7 8 DeSagana Diop
2002 6 6 Dajuan Wagner
2003 1 1 LeBron James
2004 10 10 Luke Jackson
2005 13 13 Pick traded to Charlotte via Phoenix
2011 8 1 Kyrie Irving##
2011 2 4 Tristan Thompson
2012 3 4 Dion Waiters
2013 3 1 Anthony Bennett
2014 9 1 Andrew Wiggins###
2018 (via BKN) 8 8 Collin Sexton
2019 2 TBD TBD

* (from Los Angeles Clippers via Philadelphia 76ers)
** (from Washington Bullets)
*** (from Boston Celtics)
# (traded to Chicago Bulls for Chris Mihm)
## (Los Angeles Clippers pick acquired via a February 2011 trade that sent guard Mo Williams and forward Jamario Moon to Los Angeles in exchange for guard Baron Davis and the Clippers first round pick)
###
(traded along with Anthony Bennett to the Minnesota Timberwolves for Kevin Love)

Tags
Love, Kevin, Sexton, Collin, Thompson, Tristan, Cavaliers, Features

Related Content

Love, Kevin

Sexton, Collin

Thompson, Tristan

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter