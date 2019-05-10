Results from the Cavs' Draft Lottery History

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
As the 2019 NBA Draft Lottery approaches, take a look back at the Wine & Gold's previous Lottery experiences including their pre-Lottery Draft position, eventual Draft position and player selection ...
|Year
|Pre-Lottery Position
|Drafted
|Selection
|1986
|2
|1
|Brad Daugherty*
|1987
|1
|7
|Kevin Johnson
|1991
|11
|11
|Terrell Brandon
|1996
|12
|12
|Vitaly Potapenko**
|1997
|13
|13
|Derek Anderson
|1999
|7
|8
|Andre Miller***
|1999
|10
|11
|Trajan Langdon
|2000
|8
|8
|Jamal Crawford#
|2001
|7
|8
|DeSagana Diop
|2002
|6
|6
|Dajuan Wagner
|2003
|1
|1
|LeBron James
|2004
|10
|10
|Luke Jackson
|2005
|13
|13
|Pick traded to Charlotte via Phoenix
|2011
|8
|1
|Kyrie Irving##
|2011
|2
|4
|Tristan Thompson
|2012
|3
|4
|Dion Waiters
|2013
|3
|1
|Anthony Bennett
|2014
|9
|1
|Andrew Wiggins###
|2018 (via BKN)
|8
|8
|Collin Sexton
|2019
|2
|TBD
|TBD
* (from Los Angeles Clippers via Philadelphia 76ers)
** (from Washington Bullets)
*** (from Boston Celtics)
# (traded to Chicago Bulls for Chris Mihm)
## (Los Angeles Clippers pick acquired via a February 2011 trade that sent guard Mo Williams and forward Jamario Moon to Los Angeles in exchange for guard Baron Davis and the Clippers first round pick)
###
(traded along with Anthony Bennett to the Minnesota Timberwolves for Kevin Love)