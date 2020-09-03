Aussie Rules

From Scrappy Underdog to Accomplished Mentor, Delly's Career Comes Full-Circle

It’s easy for Clevelanders to see Matthew Dellavedova through a nostalgic lens – reflecting on his early days making the squad out of Training Camp or his epic run in the 2015 Finals or the next summer when the Wine & Gold won it all.

Who doesn’t love that walk down memory lane? It’s got a really happy ending.

But thinking about him that far in the past tense is missing the fact that Delly handed out 37 assists over the Cavaliers final four games this season – with Cleveland winning two of those contests.

The teams and talent levels have changed since his arrival, departure and return. But one thing remains constant about the Aussie is import: he played winning basketball then and he plays winning basketball now.

Delly’s NBA journey began seven years ago as a Summer League invitee – trying to get noticed among a rookie grouping that included Anthony Bennett, Sergey Karasev and Carrick Felix. Even Cory Higgins and Kenny Kadji came to Vegas with better odds to make the squad.

But Mike Brown and his staff saw what every staff since them has seen – that Dellavedova was born to play the position, is tougher than a two-dollar steak and acts as extension of the coach on the floor. Cleveland needed a third point guard behind Kyrie Irving and Jarrett Jack, and- just like that- a local legend was born.

Delly put up some outstanding numbers in the games just before the regular season came to a sudden stop – averaging 9.2 assists per over his final five games, doubling-up with 14 points and 11 assists in a home win over the Spurs and setting the squad’s season high, handing out 14 helpers the night before in a victory over Denver.

David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images

A rash of injuries in early March made more minutes available for Delly, who actually had eight DNPs before working his way back into the rotation. But whether he saw action or not, the seventh-year pro from St. Mary’s College consistently provided leadership.

"His experience and his preparation and certain things that you're going to get from Delly every single night,” praised Coach JB Bickerstaff. “You know he's going to scrap defensively, you know he's going to play hard. You know, offensively he's going to organize and make plays. So, I think if you just trust in that, he puts you in good positions, and then him having the courage again to take big shots and make big shots, is him.

"It's his mentality, it's his belief. It's the trust that he has in his training because he's in the gym every single day working. So, that's what it is you know you can count on him.”

Dellavedova’s digits weren’t pretty all season. Never known as an offensive juggernaut, he struggled to produce this year – averaging a career-low 3.1ppg with shooting averages to match. More than anything, it was a lack of consistency. In two of those four final games, he went a combined 6-of-7 from the floor; in two others, he was 3-for-19.

But both the Cavaliers and Delly know that his bread isn’t buttered by how many points he scores. He’ll never be an NBA teams first or even its second scoring option. Any offense that Dellavedova provides is strictly gravy.

Of course, it’s not that the Maryborough, Australia native can’t get buckets. We all remember his epic Game 3 performance in the 2015 Finals – scoring 20 points while stymying Steph Curry as the Cavs took a 2-1 series lead over the Warriors. While his teammates celebrated and spoke with the media, Delly spent that postgame on the trainer’s table, with an IV plugged into his arm.

He spent two-and-a-half seasons with Milwaukee after inking a free agent deal in the 2016 offseason and returned to Cleveland in early December 2018 – part of a three-team trade that also netted John Henson and a pair of picks from the Bucks, sending Sam Dekker to Washington and George Hill to Milwaukee in the process.

On that memorable first night back in Cleveland, with the crowd chanting his name, Delly drilled three triples, finishing with 15 points off the bench in a dramatic win over Knicks.

Delly’s role has been different since his return. No longer the scrappy youngster, his job is now to guide the scrappy youngsters as a mentor on the floor. And with the Wine & Gold drafting point guards in back-to-back years, having that player is an invaluable resource.

"I played four years of college, so that definitely helped a lot. And it was a winning program, so that helped me,” said Delly on his work with the kids. “But I mean, these guys are so talented, it's just learning how that talent fits into the NBA game. And I think they're definitely finding out what works.”

"Darius [Garland] is extremely shifty – the way he can change directions and dance. You really have to sit down and watch his change of direction – and I think that’s what allows him to get open for threes. And then, Bull [Collin Sexton] – I mean, it's just his speed and the ability to get down-hill, either in transition or out of the pick-and-roll. He can get into the paint whenever he wants.”

Early last season, the soon-to-be 30-year-old became a father for the first time – he and his wife Anna welcomed little Anders Dellavedova into the world. That’s how his season began. It ended with him in the starting lineup, putting up big numbers and, more importantly, getting the Cavs back into the win column.

So, it’s OK to look at what Delly’s done in the past. But there’s also reason to believe in a bright future.