Dear Cleveland | A Daniel Arsham Letter

Dear Cleveland,



I am honored and thrilled to be joining the Cleveland Cavaliers as Creative Director.

I am a third-generation Clevelander. My family can trace its roots back to 1908 when my great grandfather first arrived as an immigrant to build his life here. He came to this country with nothing, and like many hard-working Clevelanders, he built his business from the ground up.

From the rushing waters of Chagrin Falls, to the pizza at Geraci's and autumn in the Metroparks - Cleveland is a place that has heavily influenced me throughout my life, no matter where my life has led me.

The Land is a part of me.

Portrait of Daniel Arsham by James Law. Moving Basketball, 2019, on view at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio.

As a visual artist and longtime Cavs fan, I have constantly used basketball as a recurring theme in my work. I've shown my work from Paris to Tokyo, Rio to Shanghai - and now, I'm proud to bring it home.

To join the Cavaliers as Creative Director and to have the opportunity to help shape the team's visual identity as we look to the future is honestly a dream. Using my two decades of experience as a global artist, I am motivated to tell the story of our Team, our Community and our City.

If you see me around town or at a game next season, please say hello.

I'm here to tell our story.