27 Pics for Clarkson's 27th Birthday

There aren't many players in the NBA who carry the same fire that Jordan Clarkson does when his name is called off the bench. The 27-year-old guard was a consistent scoring threat this past season for the Wine & Gold, finishing with the second-most total points as a reserve with 1,364 (16.8 ppg).

Clarkson's best moment during the 2018-19 Campaign was undoubtedly his 42-point performance in a triple-OT shootout against the Brooklyn Nets on February 13. In that contest, the Missouri product tallied seven three-pointers while shooting 16-34 from the floor.

As Clarkson continues to make his case as one of the league's top scoring reserves, Cavs.com takes a look back at his time with the Cavaliers.