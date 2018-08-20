Clarkson to Represent Philippines in 2018 Asian Games

The 2018 Asian Games are currently underway in the Indonesian cities of Jakarta and Palembang as over 11,000 athletes from 45 different countries strive for gold. Among them is Cavaliers guard Jordan Clarkson who will be representing the Philippines and their men's national basketball team for the first time ever in his career.

Clarkson, who holds dual citizenship with the both Philippines and the United States, was originally not allowed to play at this year's Asian Games since the event is not sanctioned by FIBA - the international governing body of basketball. However, on August 15, the NBA in accordance with FIBA, did offer Clarkson a one-time exception, which the 26-year-old pounced on almost immediately.

"My heart is full of gratitude for everyone who helped make this happen," Clarkson wrote on Instagram following the league's announcement last week.

Clarkson arrived in Indonesia this past Saturday and was given the opportunity to bear the Filipino flag during the games' opening ceremonies. He is set to compete in his first official international game this Tuesday night when the Philippines go head-to-head with China at the GBK Basketball Hall in downtown Jakarta. The Philippines are already leading their four-team group after topping Kazakhstan, 96-59, in their opening match.

Of course, Clarkson isn't the only NBA player taking advantage of this unique opportunity. The Chinese-born Zhou Qi of the Houston Rockets and Ding Yanyuhang of the Dallas Mavericks will also play in the event.

For Clarkson, this event will be a great tune-up before training camp tips off next month in Independence, Ohio. Jordan split this past season between the Lakers and Cavaliers, and averaged 13.9 points, 2.7 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game. He will look to build off those solid numbers come October.