The Chase Down Pod -- Up and Coming with Brad Rowland

Justin and Carter are joined by Brad Rowland of Dime UPROXX and Locked on Hawks. They compare the Cavs and Hawks team building approaches and discuss how the Hawks have performed to this point. As well as discussions on the value of making playoffs, the impact of draft lottery reform, the 2015 player of the month award, and which young teams stand out in the Eastern Conference.

