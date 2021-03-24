Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

The Chase Down Pod - Dishin' with Kelsea O'Brien

The Chase Down: A Cleveland Cavaliers Podcast
Cavs.com
Posted: Mar 24, 2021

Justin is joined by Kelsea O'Brien of Basketball News and the Dimes and Dishes podcast to discuss the pivotal role the Toronto Raptors play in the trade deadline. They discuss the Cavs win over the Raptors, expectations for the deadline, thoughts on Andre Drummond and the difficult decisions teams must make at the end of an era.

Please Note: The opinions expressed by The Chase Down podcast are solely their own and do not reflect the opinions of the Cleveland Cavaliers or its Basketball Operations staff, parent company, or partners.

Cavaliers, The Chase Down

