The Chase Down Pod - Don't Get Cute

Justin and Carter discuss the Cavs win over the Boston Celtics and some of the reasons why this team is so much better at home. They also reevaluate their takes from the last podcast, as well as some other narratives that have been circling as the trade deadline approaches.

Please Note: The opinions expressed by The Chase Down podcast are solely their own and do not reflect the opinions of the Cleveland Cavaliers or its Basketball Operations staff, parent company, or partners.