The Chase Down Pod - Back from the Break with Angel Gray

Justin and Carter are joined by Angel Gray of Fox Sports Ohio. They discuss details about working in media and how difficult coverage during a pandemic can be. Angel also provides perspective and insights from her experience around the team. Including reflections on the team's culture and surprises from the first half of the year.

Please Note: The opinions expressed by The Chase Down podcast are solely their own and do not reflect the opinions of the Cleveland Cavaliers or its Basketball Operations staff, parent company, or partners.